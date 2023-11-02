Sponsored By

The Legacy Systems LurchThe Legacy Systems Lurch

From infrastructure to app delivery, from data to applications, it’s past time to modernize your practices, processes, and providers to ensure you’re able to take advantage of AI and whatever comes next.

Lori MacVittie

November 2, 2023

Andrey Suslov via Alamy Stock

When we talk about legacy systems, we often think of outdated servers and switches languishing in a data center somewhere. We read with morbid fascination about systemwide technology issues that strand fellow travelers over holiday weekends and shake our heads at their lack of foresight.

And then we sit in front of a screen and happily turn our business over to providers by leveraging generative AI services without a second thought, humming as we leap into the age of AI while productivity gains dance in our dreams like visions of sugarplums on the night before Christmas.

All without having considered that we are falling victim to the same legacy systems lurch.

About the Author(s)

Lori MacVittie

Contributor

Lori MacVittie is the principal technical evangelist for cloud computing, cloud and application security, and application delivery and is responsible for education and evangelism across F5's entire product suite. MacVittie has extensive development and technical architecture experience in both high-tech and enterprise organizations. Prior to joining F5, MacVittie was an award-winning Senior Technology Editor at Network Computing Magazine, where she authored articles on a variety of topics aimed at IT professionals. She holds a B.S. in Information and Computing Science from the University of Wisconsin at Green Bay, and an M.S. in Computer Science from Nova Southeastern University. She also serves on the Board of Regents for the DevOps Institute and CloudNOW, and has been named one of the top influential women in DevOps.

