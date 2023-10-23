Cloud computing has revolutionized the way enterprises deploy and manage critical applications. It ensures unparalleled agility in terms of hosting and scaling an IT infrastructure. With its distributed nature and unlimited on-demand compute power, the cloud enables frictionless real-time access to organizational resources for employees and customers regardless of location and device. The flip side of this flexibility, however, is that it comes with its spectrum of security challenges.

As cloud adoption gains momentum, the average company’s attack surface expands dramatically. It comprises a dynamically growing number of applications, container-based microservices, IoT devices, APIs, user account controls, virtual networks, and mobile access instances. Each one is a potential entry point for threat actors.

To take up these challenges, companies must embrace a holistic approach to security, whereby the protection mechanisms are as resilient as the cloud environment itself, and uniform security standards are in place across all aspects of the infrastructure. This article sheds light on the fundamental components of a robust security posture in a world where cloud computing plays an increasingly important role.

