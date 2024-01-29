Sponsored By

When the Cloud is the Problem, Not the AnswerWhen the Cloud is the Problem, Not the Answer

Taking cloud costs into consideration, more businesses today are adopting a hybrid or multi-cloud strategy to leverage the benefits of different deployment models for different parts of their applications.

Network Computing

January 29, 2024

1 Min Read
hand plugging a cord into a cloud
Artur Marciniec via Alamy Stock

Deciding whether public cloud, hybrid, or private makes the most sense for an organization isn't just a cost decision. For some, moving to a private cloud is a more appealing – and feasible – option.

To put the issue into perspective, a report by 451 Research found that 54% of businesses surveyed had moved all or part of their workloads back from the cloud to local infrastructure.

While research from IDC found that planned and unplanned egress charges account for an average of 6% of an organization's cloud storage costs, this can still be enough to make cloud migration less financially viable.

Painful cloud bills can worsen with older applications and bloated data. Rewriting apps and compressing data is key. This strategy entails changing current apps, or at the very least, a significant portion of the codebase, to better use cloud-based features and the added flexibility that comes with them.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

About the Author(s)

Network Computing

Network Computing

Contributor

Network Computing invites industry experts and members of the IT community to contribute advice and thought leadership. For more information and a copy of our contributor guidelines, contact us at [email protected].

See more from Network Computing
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

AI Programmer with laptop computer overlay ai connect with human infographics for artificial intelligence software engineer coding
Software & Services
Why Your Business Should Consider Using Intelligent ApplicationsWhy Your Business Should Consider Using Intelligent Applications
byJohn Edwards
Jan 18, 2024
4 Min Read
Merck pharmaceutical location
Cyber Resilience
Merck's Cyberattack Settlement: What Does it Mean for Cyber Insurance Coverage?Merck's Cyberattack Settlement: What Does it Mean for Cyber Insurance Coverage?
byCarrie Pallardy
Jan 12, 2024
6 Min Read
The New York Times daily newspaper skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan in New York
Machine Learning & AI
What the NYT Case Against OpenAI, Microsoft Could Mean for AI and Its UsersWhat the NYT Case Against OpenAI, Microsoft Could Mean for AI and Its Users
byCarrie Pallardy
Jan 5, 2024
9 Min Read
a gold crown against a light gold backdrop
IT Leadership
What I Learned as CEO for a Day at a Global Tech CompanyWhat I Learned as CEO for a Day at a Global Tech Company
byJanice Rodgers
Jan 24, 2024
4 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports