Deciding whether public cloud, hybrid, or private makes the most sense for an organization isn't just a cost decision. For some, moving to a private cloud is a more appealing – and feasible – option.

To put the issue into perspective, a report by 451 Research found that 54% of businesses surveyed had moved all or part of their workloads back from the cloud to local infrastructure.

While research from IDC found that planned and unplanned egress charges account for an average of 6% of an organization's cloud storage costs, this can still be enough to make cloud migration less financially viable.

Painful cloud bills can worsen with older applications and bloated data. Rewriting apps and compressing data is key. This strategy entails changing current apps, or at the very least, a significant portion of the codebase, to better use cloud-based features and the added flexibility that comes with them.

