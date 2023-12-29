Why Simple Cloud Computing Architectures May Be BetterWhy Simple Cloud Computing Architectures May Be Better
There's no shame in sticking with simpler cloud architectures as long as they get the job done. Here's how simpler clouds can deliver better outcomes in certain instances.
December 29, 2023
It sometimes seems like guidance about cloud computing architectures and strategies can be summed up as follows: the harder, the better.
After all, most articles (including some that I've written) that you'll find about designing and deploying cloud workloads advocate for complex architectures and approaches. Multiple clouds are better than one, we're told. Microservices apps beat monoliths. Running your apps in containers is better than using virtual machines. To be sure, in some cases, this advice is sage. But, on the whole, simpler cloud architectures are superior to more complex setups and services. Here's why.
