As the year begins to draw to a close, technology industry analysts invariably revisit the past 12 months to see what new innovations have taken the market by storm and what trends are likely to stick around into the coming year. They offer plenty of opinions on which hot developments have true staying power and which are little more than buzzwords.

Why does it matter?

For organizations, failing to jump on a trend that offers significant benefits can mean falling behind the competition, leading to declining customer satisfaction and sales. But investing in technology that doesn’t pan out is also risky because the organization could end up losing money. On the other hand, picking the right trend at the right time can lead to substantial financial reward.

For technology vendors, the stakes are even higher. They have to know which features and innovations they need to build into their products and services to keep their customer base happy. And choosing badly could have existential implications.

Investors also need to carefully consider which trends will ultimately be profitable. They want to put money in companies that are pursuing the technologies that will reap the biggest benefits in the long term and avoid startups that burn out quickly.

Most years, it’s difficult to pick which technologies are going to have the biggest impact on the IT landscape. But not this year.

In many ways the technology story of 2023 was all about artificial intelligence. In fact, in this list of hot technology trends, almost all relate in some way to AI. That begs the question of whether we’ll eventually stop calling out AI as a separate thing or if all technology will just incorporate AI in some way.

For now, however, AI is still very much the topic of the moment, as the following slides will highlight.