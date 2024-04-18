Many teams think they're ready for a cyberattack, but events have shown that many don't have an adequate incident response plan.

April 18, 2024

The new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules on cybersecurity risk management, strategy, governance, and incident disclosure recently went into effect, and organizational approaches to cybersecurity incident response are top of mind for stakeholders at both public and private companies. While most executive leadership teams and corporate board members assume their organizations are ready for a potential cyberattack, recent events have shown that many are ill-prepared to handle what will be their worst day on the job.

A company's response to a crisis is a direct reflection of its preparedness. Rather than focus solely on what happens during and after a cyber incident, executives and leadership teams must first understand that the period preceding an event is most critical. Organizational remediation efforts can and should be developed, tested, and implemented before an attack happens. It is imperative for those at the top to use this time to evaluate how well their teams will respond when thrust into a dire situation and take the necessary steps to ensure cyber readiness.

