September 27, 2023

robot exercising with red dumbbells
Digital Fitness is defined as an organization's ability to quickly adapt to the everchanging customer and employee expectations around digital strategy, operations, products, and processes. With digital experiences becoming all-pervasive, it is essential for businesses to be "digitally fit."

This DigitalFit self-assessment tool, powered by Omdia provides a quick way to assess how well-positioned your business is to fully leverage the opportunities of the digital era.

Don't miss your chance to compare the Digital Fitness of your organization against metrics from over 10,000 respondents across all industry verticals.

The self-assessment tool will help you benchmark your organization against your peers and cross-industry leaders to identify areas impacting digital fitness such as:

  • A clearly articulated vision

  • A digital strategy focused on products/services and customer experience

  • Capabilities of existing platforms, architectures, and technology investments

  • Use of data across the organization and the robustness of data practices

By taking this brief 20-minute survey, you can:

  • evaluate how digitally fit your organization is,

  • benchmark your organization's scores against that of peers, including the same industry/vertical and cross-industry leaders,

  • download a PDF report of your DigitalFit assessment to share with your organization and get advice and pointers on areas that require attention and remediation.

Whether your organization is private-sector, public-sector, or not-for-profit, Digital Fitness is critical to continued success in a rapidly changing environment.

See how you measure up today!

