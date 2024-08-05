Big Tech Stocks Slide as Recession Fears Deepen

The biggest technology stocks, including Nvidia, Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and Tesla, took a sharp dive as a series of tech setbacks and global tensions took their toll.

Shane Snider , Senior Writer, InformationWeek

August 5, 2024

2 Min Read
Falling stock prices drop down from Global economic and financial crisis
Quality Stock via Alamy Stock

A series of technology sector misfortunes -- including the global IT outage hitting 8.5 million computers last month, Nvidia’s delay in AI chips for major tech firms, Intel’s announcement of historic layoffs, and worsening geopolitical tensions -- were likely contributing factors in Monday’s historic Big Tech selloff that slashed nearly $1 trillion from the top seven tech listings in pre-trading hours.

At the start of trading on Monday, a wide swath of tech stocks took steep dives, including Microsoft (down 4.6%), Alphabet (down 6%), Tesla (down 12%), Meta (down 6.8%), Amazon (down 8.3%), and Nvidia (down 10%). All of Wall Street’s main indexes fell at open, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average (down 681.07 points) the S&P 500 (down 195.42 points, or 3.66%), and the Nasdaq Composite (down 1,063.63 points, or 6.34%).

The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street’s main predictor of investor anxiety, marked its largest-ever jump to a high of 65.73, up 42 points from its Friday close.

The US economy has flirted with recession on-and-off since the COVID-19 pandemic and aftermath. GenAI, bolstered by the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT release, helped buoy the industry as tech firms raced to adopt new technology.

Nvidia was a clear leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race. The GPU giant reportedly told cloud customers like Microsoft and other major providers that its Blackwell B200 AI chips were delayed by at least three months because of a design flaw, according to a report by The Information.

The first signs of major losses came from early reports of Japan’s market freefall. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 12.4% on Monday -- the biggest drop since 1987’s “Black Monday.” Japan’s stock market has suffered a 27% drop since its peak in July, wiping out $792 billion in market value.

Jim Caron, CIO of the portfolio solutions group at Morgan Stanley Investment Management Solutions, told Reuters that the sell-off was likely not the sign of wider economic woes:

“We’ve had exposure to high quality fixed income like everyone else. For Treasuries, we’re certainly not looking at these levels to add exposure. In corporate bonds, we are seeing some spread widening. The question is, is this the start of something much bigger where there’s a stop in economic activity and difficulty accessing credit? We don’t see that happening. Spreads are wider but not at levels that scream great opportunity, so we’re going ride out the fixed income wave for the time being.”

This story is developing.

About the Author(s)

Shane Snider

Shane Snider

Senior Writer, InformationWeek, InformationWeek

Shane Snider is a veteran journalist with more than 20 years of industry experience. He started his career as a general assignment reporter and has covered government, business, education, technology and much more. He was a reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, Raleigh News and Observer and most recently a tech reporter for CRN. He was also a top wedding photographer for many years, traveling across the country and around the world. He lives in Raleigh with his wife and two children.

See more from Shane Snider
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Binary code concept pattern and big data structure.Net and source code.Abstract background of technology, science and cloud computer.
Data Management
How Much Data Is Too Much for Organizations to Derive Value?How Much Data Is Too Much for Organizations to Derive Value?
byCarrie Pallardy
Jul 22, 2024
11 Min Read
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.
Cyber Resilience
CrowdStrike Aftermath: Lessons Learned for Future RecoveryCrowdStrike Aftermath: Lessons Learned for Future Recovery
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Jul 24, 2024
6 Min Read
Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report
byInformationWeek Staff
Jun 4, 2024
1 Min Read
3D rendering artificial intelligence AI robot dashboard Big data diagram graph virtual screen. economic analysis and investment finance
Machine Learning & AI
Are Enterprises Investing Too Much or Too Little in AI Now?Are Enterprises Investing Too Much or Too Little in AI Now?
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Aug 5, 2024
colorful lightbulb
IT Leadership
10 Hottest AI Jobs10 Hottest AI Jobs
byCynthia Harvey
Aug 1, 2024
10 Slides
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports