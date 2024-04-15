A recent Deloitte report revealed that 79% of corporate leaders anticipate substantial transformation due to generative AI over the next three years. At the same time, S&P Global found that half of IT leaders believe their organizations are not yet ready to fully implement AI into their workflows, suggesting it may take five years. Regardless of the pace of play, clearly there is a mix of excitement and uncertainty on what AI can deliver.

Perhaps, it’s because we as consumers have experienced the power of AI. From quick searches on voice-activated assistants like Siri or Alexa, to locating a meetup with friends at a hidden new bistro using Google Maps, AI can deliver results and has been a staple in our daily lives for quite some time.

AI for business is quite another thing. Concern over the pace of adoption and governance has yet to be quelled (is it too quick or too slow?), and the global AI research community is grappling with a mutually agreed upon set of standards for AI safety. Progress is being made, especially when it comes to policy, but there is no black and white answer.

Rather than sit idly by, now is the time for CEOs, CTOs, CIOs and others to begin establishing their own comprehensive plans for AI safety. In partnership with IT, legal and other teams, progressive leaning stakeholders are taking matters into their own hands, defining ways to manage AI risk while meeting the needs of their workforce.

Each organization will be different and there are no right or wrong answers, but there are a few basic principles leaders can begin doing today to get their AI safety roadmap in place.

Know the Partners in Your Pipeline

A good start is mapping out an AI ecosystem outlining all partners involved, from hardware suppliers to cloud, data and model providers, application developers, and ultimately consumers. This is key to understanding where more senior level intervention and oversight may be required.

Involve the Board of Directors

Leaders have the authority to enforce responsible innovation practices, and it’s imperative they maintain frequent dialog with the board around technology strategies like AI. Developing a clearly communicated and consistently updated AI safety roadmap agreed upon by all stakeholders, with the necessary endorsement and backing from the board, is paramount to instilling confidence in any organization's approach to AI safety and accountability.

Safeguard Information Ecosystems

In the middle of a global election year, the potential for disruptive, high quality deep fakes has never been greater. Leaders have a substantial role to play in helping to ensure the safe and responsible use of information systems, from deploying clear technical standards, proactively disclosing the use of AI, and quickly and clearly responding to malevolent acts.

Document, Document, Document

Effective documentation is non-negotiable. By taking proactive steps throughout the entire lifecycle of AI systems, starting with ensuring data security and conducting research before deployment, to continuously monitoring post-deployment performance and promptly reporting any incidents that arise, CEOs and IT leaders can not only enhance organizational transparency, but also ensure adherence to best practices in AI governance and risk management.

Get Help: Don’t Start from Scratch

With more and more evidence on the societal risks and harms associated with AI, CEOs and IT leaders have their work cut out for them to stay up to date on everything. Non-profit organizations like Partnership on AI have built communities of knowledge and action that can help leaders assess their organization’s risk tolerance and meet today’s evolving challenges.

A good resource on AI safety, PAI’s Guidance for Safe Foundation Model Deployment, offers a thorough framework for scaling oversight and adopting a holistic approach to safety, encompassing issues like bias, excessive reliance on AI systems, privacy concerns, and fair treatment of workers.

On the fast-paced highway of AI, business leaders must proceed with caution to navigate the road safely. This starts with adopting a defensive driving strategy focused on responsibly accelerating AI endeavors and exploring new markets. Just as someone driving a car must anticipate curves in the road, CEOs and IT leaders must expect challenges, manage mistakes proactively, and respond adeptly to evolving conditions.

If 2023 was the wakeup call for awareness regarding AI's societal risks, then let 2024 be the call to action, compelling businesses to buckle up, set high expectations, and accelerate efforts towards responsible and innovative AI deployment, starting with a clear and regularly updated AI safety roadmap.