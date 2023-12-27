Sponsored By

There are many network courses that can address your present job's priorities and help you gain the needed skills to keep pace with industry changes and new technologies.

Mary E. Shacklett

December 27, 2023

In 2024, top IT priorities are expected to remain focused on the security of IT assets and networks, managing remote and cloud-based communications and networks, and managing internal zero-trust networks that are being deployed in remote facilities to run IoT (Internet of Things) and other types of localized processing.

Supporting these priorities will require IT network professionals to sharpen their skills. Taking on continuing education or a technical certification also builds your resume.

So, what are some of the best educational courses and network certifications to consider?

President of Transworld Data

Mary E. Shacklett is an internationally recognized technology commentator and President of Transworld Data, a marketing and technology services firm. Prior to founding her own company, she was Vice President of Product Research and Software Development for Summit Information Systems, a computer software company; and Vice President of Strategic Planning and Technology at FSI International, a multinational manufacturer in the semiconductor industry.

Mary has business experience in Europe, Japan, and the Pacific Rim. She has a BS degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MA from the University of Southern California, where she taught for several years. She is listed in Who's Who Worldwide and in Who's Who in the Computer Industry.

