Network Courses and Certifications to Consider for 2024Network Courses and Certifications to Consider for 2024
There are many network courses that can address your present job's priorities and help you gain the needed skills to keep pace with industry changes and new technologies.
December 27, 2023
In 2024, top IT priorities are expected to remain focused on the security of IT assets and networks, managing remote and cloud-based communications and networks, and managing internal zero-trust networks that are being deployed in remote facilities to run IoT (Internet of Things) and other types of localized processing.
Supporting these priorities will require IT network professionals to sharpen their skills. Taking on continuing education or a technical certification also builds your resume.
So, what are some of the best educational courses and network certifications to consider?
Read more about:Network Computing
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Secure Your Sensitive Data from Cyber AttackJan 04, 2024
Going Beyond IT -- How to Make ESM a RealityJan 09, 2024
What’s New in Network Monitoring: 2024 EditionJan 17, 2024
Editor's Choice
Secure Your Sensitive Data from Cyber AttackJan 04, 2024
Going Beyond IT -- How to Make ESM a RealityJan 09, 2024
What’s New in Network Monitoring: 2024 EditionJan 17, 2024
Edge Computing 101 Practical Insight for IT and Ops Leaders
Solution Brief: Fortinet FortiFlex Delivers Usage-Based Security Licensing That Moves at the Speed of Digital Acceleration
The New Frontier of Cyber Security: Securing the Network Edge
Top Six Recommendations to Improve User Productivity with a Hybrid Architecture
Three Ways Fortinet Hybrid Mesh Firewalls Secure Edge Networks