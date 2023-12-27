In 2024, top IT priorities are expected to remain focused on the security of IT assets and networks, managing remote and cloud-based communications and networks, and managing internal zero-trust networks that are being deployed in remote facilities to run IoT (Internet of Things) and other types of localized processing.

Supporting these priorities will require IT network professionals to sharpen their skills. Taking on continuing education or a technical certification also builds your resume.

So, what are some of the best educational courses and network certifications to consider?

