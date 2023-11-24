In 2023, enterprise network management professionals are struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of change. They are investigating a wide variety of new technologies while also struggling to maintain, optimize, and secure their existing networks.

Network Computing’s 2023 State of Network Management survey found both similarities and differences from the previous year. As in 2022, this year’s respondents listed security as their top challenge, concern, and priority. At the same time, concerns about network resilience and cost cutting are on the rise. While security concerns aren’t going away, they might be partially supplanted by the many other issues that are vying for IT managers’ attention.

