The Impact of AI Skills on Hiring and Career Advancement

Demand is high for professionals with knowledge of AI, but do such talents really get implemented on the job?

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

June 17, 2024

According to the 2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report, AI and machine learning skills are in demand on paper in résumés, but there are some questions about whether those talents are actually used on the job. Some 32% of survey respondents indicated AI and machine learning were among their top three skills for career advancement, up from 14% who responded in kind the prior year. (It was the number one response.) However, the response to skills that were the most important to doing their jobs, soft skills such as training and managing staff ranked at the top.

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Matias Madou, CTO of Secure Code Warrior; Anthony Aurigemma, chief revenue officer with Anomali; and Ed Frederici, CTO of Appfire discuss the impact AI has on career skills and professional advancement. Despite the hype, are AI skills actually vital to doing IT jobs?

AI has been discussed as an add-on to help with certain coding and developer roles. Is that a skill or the use of a tool that does not require additional skills? Are AI skills something that can be put to use across organizations, in non-technical roles?

What really are AI skills? The ability to develop AI or to work in conjunction with AI? How can a new hire or candidate promotion stand out with AI skills? How relevant are AI skills to the organization’s operational and other needs? How do you measure the relevance of AI skills?

Related:2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI

Listen to the full podcast on Spreaker, on Spotify, or iHeart.

About the Author(s)

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
