Why Unified Commerce Needs IT’s Help

E-commerce companies and companies with an e-commerce presence have learned the hard way that just because one has created a digital shopping experience doesn’t mean customers will flock to it. Today’s consumers are more finicky than they have ever been, and alternative options are most likely just a click or a swipe away.

The goal is to provide a frictionless customer experience because that’s what target audiences really want, but the path to getting there has evolved over time, necessarily.

What Is Unified Commerce?

To understand what unified commerce and why it’s important, one must first understand the context of why previous approaches have fallen short.

At the most basic level, online sellers have had to adapt to the fact that customers are interacting with them through multiple touchpoints. This has been referred to as “multichannel commerce” and the goal has been to provide a brand experience that meets customers where they are. The benefit of that is not assuming that customers will only use a laptop or a smartphone.

However, this multichannel approach (which focuses on channels) is ultimately insufficient because customers want a seamless experience across channels, which is where “omnichannel commerce” comes in.

Omnichannel commerce allows the customer to take a journey across channels without losing context. For example, an item added to a cart using one channel, such as a laptop, can be converted to a purchase on a smartphone, or vice versa, so the customer is no longer required to restart the experience from scratch in each different channel. They can simply continue their interactions or a transaction in a seamless fashion.

Arguably, multichannel and omnichannel commerce were created with the goal of being more customer centric. That meant meeting people where they are (multichannel) and then providing an optimized experience across channels (omnichannel).

Unified commerce, the latest wave, places the customer front-and-center in a more meaningful way.

“For us, the core of the definition is the act of ensuring that the consumer -- not the brand or the retailer -- is firmly at the center of the commerce experience. And that the consumer, wherever [they are], are in control of their transaction and fulfillment choices,” says Jennifer Silverberg, CEO of ecommerce platform SmartCommerce in an email interview. “Commerce used to be easy. The consumer went to the store to choose a product, buy the product and then took it home in their car. But now the consumer may discover a brand’s product advertised by an influencer on Instagram, check out using ApplePay, and have it delivered via DoorDash, which to the consumer was an elegant, unified commerce experience, even though it required the cooperation and coordination of multiple tech entities.”

The consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands succeeding are the ones that are giving consumers the right options at the right time. They are driving higher sales volumes from digital touchpoints, like ads, that were previously driving only awareness.

“To win in this paradigm, marketing and IT absolutely have to partner in new ways,” says Silverberg. “Partnership skills may be more important than creative execution. KPIs may sometimes give way to common sense until the data are in as [marketing and IT] work together to conduct what is essentially a unified commerce orchestra.”

Where IT Comes in

IT plays a critical role in unifying customer-centric commerce by ensuring all systems, from e-commerce platforms to in-store POS systems, are interconnected. According to Frank Kenney, director of industry solutions at ecosystem integration platform provider Cleo, this integration allows for real-time, just-in-time and batch data synchronization, which is essential for providing accurate inventory levels, customer data and order statuses across all channels.

To make unified commerce work as advertised, IT must integrate disparate systems and ensure they communicate effectively, enabling a smooth and consistent customer experience regardless of the channel.

“The best way to approach unified commerce is to start with a comprehensive assessment of your existing systems and processes. Identify gaps and choose an integration platform that can bridge these gaps efficiently,” says Kenney.

More fundamentally, omnichannel commerce isn’t the sole responsibility of marketing or digital professionals alone, nor is it just an IT project.

“Unified commerce requires cross-departmental collaboration to ensure every aspect of the customer journey is seamless and integrated,” says Kenney. “Transitioning from multichannel or omnichannel to unified commerce is a collaborative effort involving various departments. This implementation requires comprehensive collaboration between technology departments, user experience specialists, operations and customer service teams.”

A Common Challenge IT Faces

One major challenge IT faces is integrating legacy systems with modern platforms. To overcome this, businesses should adopt a hybrid integration approach, gradually phasing out legacy systems while implementing new, cloud-based solutions. IT also needs to ensure data consistency and real-time updates, managed through API-driven integrations, which allow for seamless data flow across systems. They also need to prioritize security, such as using strong authentication and encryption protocols.

“Unified commerce delivers numerous business benefits, including increased customer satisfaction, higher sales and improved operational efficiency,” says Kenney. “For example, a Bain & Company study found that unified commerce had an impact on overall profitability [among 73% of respondents]. Similarly, the same report found that 60% of respondents found that unified commerce had a positive impact on customer experience.”

Integration platforms help by simplifying integrations, ensuring robust connections, and enabling higher levels of agility. To make that work, organizations should prioritize continuous monitoring and optimization and ensure data security, Kenney says. They also need to consider the soft aspects, such as change management, which requires training staff and keeping them informed about new systems and processes. Finally, Kenney says organizations should utilize data analytics to identify areas for improvement and maintain agility as the organization evolves.