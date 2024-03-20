CHIPS Act grants and tax incentives will boost Intel’s $100 billion effort to finish building major semiconductor manufacturing operations in Ohio, Arizona, New Mexico, and Oregon.

Shane Snider , Senior Writer, InformationWeek

March 20, 2024

2 Min Read
An advanced CPU printed with a flag of USA being held by tweezers on a neon glowing electronic circuit board.
Dragon Claws via Alamy Stock

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it would award chip giant Intel nearly $20 billion in grants and loans to kickstart the company’s ambitious 5-year, $100 billion effort to build and enhance massive US-based chip manufacturing operations.

The administration will agree to inject $8.5 billion in grants along with up to $11 billion in loans for the Intel projects with funds from the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, which earmarked $52.7 billion to boost domestic semiconductor production.

Intel also plans to use a US Treasury Department Tax Credit (ITC) for up to 25% of its investment. Intel says the new chip manufacturing plants (called “fabs”) will create more than 10,000 company jobs, 20,000 construction jobs, and 50,000 indirect jobs from suppliers and supporting industries.

“Today is a defining moment for the US and Intel as we work to power the next great chapter of American semiconductor innovation,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in a prepared statement. “AI is supercharging the digital revolution and everything digital needs semiconductors. CHIPS Act support will help to ensure that Intel and the US stay at the forefront of the AI era as we build a resilient and sustainable semiconductor supply chain to power our nation’s future.”

Related:$52.7B CHIPS Act Lures Hundreds of Businesses in First Year

The US investment is part of an effort to re-establish the country’s footing in the chip market, which is now heavily reliant on manufacturing in China and Taiwan. That lopsided dependence was a major factor in supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the US global semiconductor manufacturing position fell from 37% in 1990 to just 12% in 2020.

“With this agreement, we are helping to incentivize over $100 billion in investments from Intel -- marking one of the largest investments ever in US semiconductor manufacturing, which will create over 30,000 good-paying jobs and ignite the next generation of innovation,” US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “This announcement is the culmination of years of work by President Biden and bipartisan efforts in Congress to ensure that the leading-edge chips we need to secure our economic and national security are made in the US.”

Read more about:

Chip ShortageSupply Chain

About the Author(s)

Shane Snider

Shane Snider

Senior Writer, InformationWeek, InformationWeek

Shane Snider is a veteran journalist with more than 20 years of industry experience. He started his career as a general assignment reporter and has covered government, business, education, technology and much more. He was a reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, Raleigh News and Observer and most recently a tech reporter for CRN. He was also a top wedding photographer for many years, traveling across the country and around the world. He lives in Raleigh with his wife and two children.

See more from Shane Snider
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Robotic hand takes a slice out of a coin, representing money
Machine Learning & AI
Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024?Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024
bySara Peters
Mar 12, 2024
3 Min Read
Job offer concept showing businessperson searching virtual options.
IT Leadership
How to Evaluate a CISO Job OfferHow to Evaluate a CISO Job Offer
byCarrie Pallardy
Mar 14, 2024
7 Min Read
Cellphone with the TikTok icon in front of the flag of America.
Data Management
TikTok, Congress, and Digital Battles in GeopoliticsTikTok, Congress, and Digital Battles in Geopolitics
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth, Shane Snider
Mar 15, 2024
Big data, wireless information flow. Data portal, open data system. Global cyberspace concept.
Sustainability
A Portal into SustainabilityA Portal into Sustainability
bySamuel Greengard
Mar 5, 2024
6 Min Read
Close-up 3d rendering humanoid robot's hand holding virtual rocket launch on blue background
Data Management
10 Enterprise AI Startups to Watch in 202410 Enterprise AI Startups to Watch in 2024
byShane Snider
Mar 13, 2024
10 Slides
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
Mar 28, 2024
Although IT automation is quickly becoming more commonplace, IT leaders are still struggling with the best strategy for implementing at scale, as well as wrestling with how new technology trends like generative AI are transforming the automation landscape. In this event we’ll explore the options available to IT leaders to better understand not only ways to automate, but also how to intelligently plan the strategy to take advantage of new features while avoiding costly overruns and complexities in implementation.
RESERVE YOUR SEAT NOW