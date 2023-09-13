Sponsored By

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the way we live and work. These startups are ready to capitalize on the changes.

Cynthia Harvey

September 12, 2023

In many ways, 2023 has been the year of artificial intelligence.

Over the last decade, researchers and developers have been making incremental progress that slowly improved AI’s capabilities. Natural language processing, computer vision, recommendation engines, and other intelligent technologies were gradually getting better, but they had become so commonplace that they no longer seemed exceptional.

That all changed when generative AI burst onto the scene.

Tools like ChatGPT, GPT-4, and others were suddenly taking AI to a whole new level. According to McKinsey report on the state of AI in 2023, “Less than a year after many of these tools debuted, one-third of our survey respondents say their organizations are using gen AI regularly in at least one business function. Amid recent advances, AI has risen from a topic relegated to tech employees to a focus of company leaders: Nearly one-quarter of surveyed C-suite executives say they are personally using gen AI tools for work, and more than one-quarter of respondents from companies using AI say gen AI is already on their boards’ agendas. What’s more, 40% of respondents say their organizations will increase their investment in AI overall because of advances in gen AI.”

Researchers at Gartner said in a press release, “Generative artificial intelligence is positioned on the Peak of Inflated Expectations” on its hype cycle. While that might imply that AI will soon plunge in popularity, the firm believes that technology has real staying power. “The popularity of many new AI techniques will have a profound impact on business and society,” stated Arun Chandrasekaran, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner. “The massive pretraining and scale of AI foundation models, viral adoption of conversational agents and the proliferation of generative AI applications are heralding a new wave of workforce productivity and machine creativity.”

Against this backdrop, a host of startups have been toiling away on AI advances of their own. With AI suddenly thrust back into the limelight, young companies are hoping to capitalize on the surging interest.

This slideshow highlights a sampling of AI startups that caught our eye.

Cynthia Harvey

