Today’s rapid advancements in artificial intelligence have given rise to a new era of technology-driven solutions. Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) presents significant new opportunities and promises to revolutionize and transform the way IT professionals work.

These changes in work will lead to new opportunities for growth and value for all involved.

With AI taking on more of the basic tasks currently done by humans, many jobs will evolve. Ultimately, for many of us, the skills that got us here will not be enough to lead us into the future.

Specifically, for IT professionals the broader application of AI in the day-to-day tasks will lead to:

More time for higher-value tasks. Advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities allow GenAI to more efficiently handle routine and repetitive tasks compared to humans. GenAI can reduce workloads by automating software deployment, testing and updating software, and monitoring networks.

GenAI can also identify performance bottlenecks and optimize resource allocation, allowing IT professionals to deliver better results in less time.

This equates to more time for IT professionals to focus on strategic planning, innovation, problem-solving and creativity.

Faster and more accurate decision-making. GenAI's ability to analyze vast amounts of data and generate insights is another game-changer for IT professionals. Machine learning algorithms enable GenAI to identify patterns, detect anomalies and even predict potential issues before they occur. As a result, IT professionals can make informed decisions and proactively take actions to prevent risks.

Enhanced ability to mitigate cyber risks. GenAI continuously monitors networks, identifying patterns and anomalies, and detecting potential threats in real-time.

IT professionals can then use this information to promptly respond to threats, implement security patches, and strengthen their organization's cybersecurity posture. GenAI's ability to learn and adapt also ensures that it stays ahead of emerging threats, providing IT professionals with a powerful ally in the ongoing battle against cybercrime.

As AI starts to do more of the mundane tasks and equips us with deeper, better insights, the skills needed to succeed in the IT profession will start to look distinctly different than in the past.

Ultimately, to succeed in an AI-first world, those of us in technical roles will need to learn soft skills just as much as technical skills.

In this new AI-driven era, those of us involved in technology will need to adapt an always-on approach to learning and development.

We will all need to acquire new skills and new ways of thinking so we can use AI to enhance and augment what we do.

Specific to IT professionals, those who can apply creativity and curiosity, offer unique insights, and a deep domain and business expertise will be able to differentiate themselves in an evolving marketplace.

Among the skills that will be sought after in IT professionals will be:

Creativity and curiosity: As GenAI levels the playing field and enhances the quality and speed of basic technical tasks, IT professionals will have an opportunity to spend more time listening and understanding clients’ needs and building bespoke solutions. Creativity and outside-the-box thinking will be the new currency in an era of commoditization of basic coding skills.

Deep understanding of business and a consultative mindset: Beyond the technical skills, IT professionals will have to enhance their domain knowledge and be able to connect business problems to technology solutions. They will need to be able to foresee emerging business needs and build and design workflows that help clients stay ahead of the curve.

Emotional intelligence and a passion for user experience: Businesses are turning to technology to drive loyalty, deepen customer and employee relationships, and deliver delightful experiences. It is no longer enough to just build the best-of-breed solutions. IT professionals must be able to better connect with the end user so they can build experiences that are not just seamless, but truly frictionless and effortless.

In this rapidly evolving landscape, it is on companies like ours to train and develop the skills that will be needed in all IT professionals in the years and decades ahead.

Creating level- and persona-based training curriculums, establishing cross-training programs that expose tech talent to other parts of the organization -- such as consulting, business strategy, compliance, and marketing -- as well as creating mentoring programs that help with ongoing skills development will be crucial to success.

Merging technical expertise with soft skills will be the key to unlocking the true potential of AI. It is not enough to simply have knowledge of algorithms and programming languages; IT professionals must also empathize with clients and understand their unique challenges. By doing so, they can identify opportunities where AI can truly make a difference.