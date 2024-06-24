AI and Inductive Reasoning: Possibilities and Implications

How artificial intelligence sifts through data to generate results can be influenced by the underlying framework and methodology it deploys. Inductive reasoning, or induction, is an approach that forms general theories based on specific presented evidence. That sounds straightforward but there can be questions about the methodology’s influence on results, and whether the “best” results produced are comprehensive.

This episode of That DOS Won’t Hunt brings together Nicholas Mattei, assistant professor of computer science at Tulane University; Barbara Bickham, founder and managing partner with Trailyn VC; Robert Clougherty, CampusWorks CIO for Drew University; and Muddu Sudhakar, CEO of Aisera, for a discussion on how AI applies inductive reasoning, what that means in terms of AI’s effectiveness and concerns about its results.

