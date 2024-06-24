AI and Inductive Reasoning: Possibilities and Implications

Induction has been part of the development of artificial intelligence since its early days, but is it the optimal methodology for AI to find answers?

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

June 24, 2024

How artificial intelligence sifts through data to generate results can be influenced by the underlying framework and methodology it deploys. Inductive reasoning, or induction, is an approach that forms general theories based on specific presented evidence. That sounds straightforward but there can be questions about the methodology’s influence on results, and whether the “best” results produced are comprehensive.  

This episode of That DOS Won’t Hunt brings together Nicholas Mattei, assistant professor of computer science at Tulane University; Barbara Bickham, founder and managing partner with Trailyn VC; Robert Clougherty, CampusWorks CIO for Drew University; and Muddu Sudhakar, CEO of Aisera, for a discussion on how AI applies inductive reasoning, what that means in terms of AI’s effectiveness and concerns about its results.

Listen to the full podcast here.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


