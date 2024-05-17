Network Support for AI

Is your network ready to handle AI processing and data? Here are some points to consider.

Mary E. Shacklett, President of Transworld Data

May 17, 2024

1 Min Read
network cables image
WESTEND61 GMBH VIA ALAMY STOCK

AI (artificial intelligence) processing and data payloads differ substantially from what they are in traditional network workflows. What changes do you need to consider to get your network ready for support of AI applications?

This is the "front-and-center" question facing enterprise network professionals because AI is coming.

At the end of 2023, 35% of companies were using some kind of artificial intelligence, but the majority of organizations using it were resource-rich tech companies. As other companies begin to deploy AI, new investments and revisions to network architecture will have to be made.

Historically, network staffs didn't have to know much about applications except for how much data they were sending from point to point and what the speeds and volumes of transactions were. This changed somewhat with the introduction of more unstructured "big" data into network traffic, but the adjustment to big data for video, analytics, etc., still wasn't a major disruption to network plans.

AI will change all that—and it will require network staff to learn more about the AI application and system side.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Read more about:

Network Computing

About the Author(s)

Mary E. Shacklett

Mary E. Shacklett

President of Transworld Data

Mary E. Shacklett is an internationally recognized technology commentator and President of Transworld Data, a marketing and technology services firm. Prior to founding her own company, she was Vice President of Product Research and Software Development for Summit Information Systems, a computer software company; and Vice President of Strategic Planning and Technology at FSI International, a multinational manufacturer in the semiconductor industry.

Mary has business experience in Europe, Japan, and the Pacific Rim. She has a BS degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MA from the University of Southern California, where she taught for several years. She is listed in Who's Who Worldwide and in Who's Who in the Computer Industry.

See more from Mary E. Shacklett
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

thumbnail
Cyber Resilience
‘They’re Coming After Us’: RSA Panel Explores CISO Legal Pressure‘They’re Coming After Us’: RSA Panel Explores CISO Legal Pressure
byShane Snider
May 6, 2024
3 Min Read
Ambassador-at-Large Nathaniel Fick at the RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco.
Cyber Resilience
Questions for the Bureau for Cyberspace and Digital PolicyQuestions for the Bureau for Cyberspace and Digital Policy
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
May 16, 2024
5 Min Read
Business person draws a creative business project
IT Leadership
Why CIOs Are Under Pressure to InnovateWhy CIOs Are Under Pressure to Innovate
byLisa Morgan
May 15, 2024
8 Min Read
DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) strand, illustration.
Data Management
DNA is an Ancient Form of Data Storage. Is it Also a Radical New Alternative?DNA is an Ancient Form of Data Storage. Is it Also a Radical New Alternative?
byRichard Pallardy
May 7, 2024
15 Min Read
Business innovative solution and creative concept as a paper boat tied to a light bulb
IT Leadership
9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation
byLisa Morgan
Apr 2, 2024
9 Slides
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
May 2, 2024
While there are plentiful options in cyber resiliency and business continuity tools and platforms, there isn’t one that can knock out everything from sudden cloud outages to prolonged ransomware attacks in a single punch. What can you do to keep the company on its feet no matter what is thrown at it? Find out in this new virtual event.
Reserve Your Seat Now