Sponsored By

Podcast: The Running Man, Rollerball, and Control of Digital ArenasPodcast: The Running Man, Rollerball, and Control of Digital Arenas

Why the sports industry is a ripe space for digitization, data, and swaying public interests on a grand scale.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

September 18, 2023

Back in high school, there was a teacher who said students were more likely to know the stats of athletes or stories about celebrities than remember historical facts or embrace math and science. His critique was not entirely wrong: Popular interests often become points of focus for the masses. The populace craves more ways to dissect and understand the action on the field as well as have some sense of what might come next.

So, there is little surprise that significant computing power is used to examine athletic performances from specific plays by individuals to season-long team results. This helps fans better understand sports from different angles and enhance their enjoyment. Dedicated fans might plan significant amounts of their personal time around sports, commit to fantasy leagues, and naturally spend money.

The role of technology in sports is likely to grow further as the size of this market continues to expand. According to Statista, global sports revenue hit $486.6 billion in 2022, is expected to top $512.1 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $623.6 billion by 2027. As long as competitors take to the track or field, it seems there will be an audience hungry to watch and also engage in related content.

With the likes of IBM crunching sports data provided by football, tennis, and other professional leagues and associations, even AI gets put to work processing information to feed the public’s desire to be part of the game.

The intersection of sports and technology can take a few shadowy turns in certain science fiction. The 1987 adaptation of The Running Man and the 1975 movie Rollerball both depicted futures where viewership of intense sports -- in these cases gladiatorial-style events -- was key to controlling and influencing the public.

This does not mean IBM’s Watson is secretly oppressing the public via sports data. However, Rollerball and The Running Man did predict the power that deepfakes, generative AI, and media distraction can have if left unchecked and unquestioned.

Listen to the full podcast here

What to Read Next:

Business Leaders: Asking the Right Questions About Generative AI

Risks and Strategies to Use Generative AI in Software Development

Unmasking Deepfakes: Defending Against a Growing Threat

Should There Be Enforceable Ethics Regulations on Generative AI?

About the Author(s)

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Never miss a beat, get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Carbon reduction and neutrality target concept. Net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Reducing carbon footprint.
Sustainability
What Are Scope 3 Emissions and How Can Data Centers Address Them?What Are Scope 3 Emissions and How Can Data Centers Address Them?
Aug 17, 2023
7 Min Read
old key lies on an old wooden table, natural textures, the concept of discoveries, secrets, answers
IT Infrastructure
6 Secrets of Cloud Cost Optimization6 Secrets of Cloud Cost Optimization
byJohn Edwards
Aug 17, 2023
5 Min Read
China-United States trade war concept.
IT Infrastructure
Intel Axes $5.4B Tower Semiconductor Deal After China SnubIntel Axes $5.4B Tower Semiconductor Deal After China Snub
byShane Snider
Aug 17, 2023
3 Min Read
Hand turning a conceptual knob with a robot pictogram to automate a task
Machine Learning & AI
Robotic Process Automation: Is Your Job at Risk?Robotic Process Automation: Is Your Job at Risk?
byJohn Edwards
Aug 17, 2023
4 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports