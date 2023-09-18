Sponsored By

The Evolving Ethics of AI: What Every Tech Leader Needs to KnowThe Evolving Ethics of AI: What Every Tech Leader Needs to Know

In this Tech Insight Report, we break down AI/ML’s most pressing ethical issues and offer expert guidance to navigate this new, quickly evolving landscape.

InformationWeek Staff

September 19, 2023

1 Min Read
Photo of a dictionary definition of the word "ethics" important to discussions of artificial intelligence.
Feng Yu via Adobe Stock

Whether we like it or not, artificial intelligence is here to stay. Today, the technology is transforming businesses in nearly every industry -- and it’s becoming more ubiquitous by the day. In January, OpenAI's ChatGPT, one of the most popular AI chatbots, had over 13 million unique daily active users.

But with AI's newfound prevalence (and growing body of applications) comes a long list of corresponding ethical concerns -- from biased decision-making to privacy violations to high carbon emissions.

Beginning with ChatGPT's own take on the ethics of artificial intelligence, this special report delves into these major ethical questions, current standards and regulations, legal risks and liabilities, and the future of artificial intelligence ethics. CIOs are in a unique position not only to define a shared set of ethical standards and guidelines but also in implementing these at the business level. As organizations increasingly rely on AI in their regular operations, it's essential for CIOs and other tech leaders to consider these ethical implications and make informed, responsible decisions.

About the Author(s)

InformationWeek Staff

InformationWeek Staff

Contributor

See more from InformationWeek Staff
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Carbon reduction and neutrality target concept. Net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Reducing carbon footprint.
Sustainability
What Are Scope 3 Emissions and How Can Data Centers Address Them?What Are Scope 3 Emissions and How Can Data Centers Address Them?
Aug 17, 2023
7 Min Read
old key lies on an old wooden table, natural textures, the concept of discoveries, secrets, answers
IT Infrastructure
6 Secrets of Cloud Cost Optimization6 Secrets of Cloud Cost Optimization
byJohn Edwards
Aug 17, 2023
5 Min Read
China-United States trade war concept.
IT Infrastructure
Intel Axes $5.4B Tower Semiconductor Deal After China SnubIntel Axes $5.4B Tower Semiconductor Deal After China Snub
byShane Snider
Aug 17, 2023
3 Min Read
Hand turning a conceptual knob with a robot pictogram to automate a task
Machine Learning & AI
Robotic Process Automation: Is Your Job at Risk?Robotic Process Automation: Is Your Job at Risk?
byJohn Edwards
Aug 17, 2023
4 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports