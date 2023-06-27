How to Build a Sense of Mission in Your IT Team

When Johnson & Johnson CIO Jim Swanson views his organization, he sees more than 4,000 smart, talented, and motivated technologists. These individuals have the skillsets to work anywhere but chose to work for his organization because they’re contributing to a greater mission: to advance human health through technology.

Having the right people, with the right mission in mind, drives us to set aspirational goals, Swanson says. “We strive to not only incrementally improve, but to entirely reimagine business processes through technology, which in turn contributes to our aim of changing the trajectory of health for humanity.”

A Team Effort

By bringing purpose to the forefront and giving team members the opportunity to grow professionally, Swanson keeps his workforce engaged, motivated, and moving in the same direction. “The fact that we're all focused on the same mission encourages collaboration with our business partners to tackle complex health challenges,” he says. “It sparks innovative thinking to help us unlock the power of emerging technologies, whether that's using virtual reality to help train medical professionals or exploring artificial intelligence to accelerate the discovery of potential new medicines.”

Mission-building begins by connecting the dots between IT initiatives and the enterprise's vision and goals, says Dena Campbell, CIO at global professional services firm Vaco. “When an IT team can see the direct link between their projects and support areas to the organization's roadmap, it can help build understanding between how their work contributes to the bigger strategic picture,” she explains. “This, in turn, helps emphasize the value IT brings when it comes to enabling business operations, strategy, and innovation.”

A sense of mission can serve as a guiding light, providing a clear direction for the IT team's daily tasks and long-term objectives. “It helped our team navigate through their expanded roles and responsibilities, fostering a sense of ownership and commitment,” says Travis Muhlestein, CDO at domain and hosting services firm GoDaddy. “Providing a sense of mission aligns the team's efforts with the company's goals, driving efficiency and effectiveness.”

Initial Steps

The best way to start forming a mission-focused team is by recruiting and supporting top-tier talent. “Our talent approach is geared toward attracting the best digital talent, building future-ready skills among our teams, and ensuring our workforce represents our diverse world and the patients we serve,” Swanson says.

Cross-functional, outcome-oriented teams in which IT professionals work alongside business partners, ensure team members have access to their mission from different angles and perspectives. This fosters a holistic appreciation of clients' needs, says Nitin Tandon, CIO at investment advisory firm Vanguard. “Close collaboration also provides valuable and continuous insight, refines processes, builds efficiencies, and reduces friction across key operational areas,” he adds. Tandon believes that a cooperative environment can also be deeply rewarding for team members, opening doors to growth, development, and future career pathways.

Campbell says she focuses on creating a supportive and inclusive team culture in which individuals feel valued, respected and supported. “In an area of work that can be competitive and fast-paced, encouraging communication, collaboration and knowledge sharing is at the core of a successful team,” Campbell states.

Leaders should also encourage collaboration between IT and other departments within the organization, Campbell advises. “By working closely with colleagues from different areas, IT team members can gain a deeper understanding of how their solutions impact the entire organization,” she says. “This cross-pollination of ideas and perspectives strengthens the sense of mission and encourages collective problem-solving.”

“Identifying and evaluating new and exciting technologies keeps IT teams deeply engaged and invested in a company’s mission, while also giving them a tangible opportunity to meaningfully advance their skillsets,” Tandon notes.

Final Thoughts

Building a sense of mission requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the strategic, operational, and cultural aspects of a team's work, Muhlestein says. “It's about designing a mission that aligns the team's efforts with the company's objectives, places the customers at the forefront, and acknowledges the reality of the work environment.”

Cultivating a sense of IT mission is essential to foster engagement, build alignment, and develop a sense of shared purpose, Campbell says. “It's the difference between someone enjoying their job and feeling like they are truly making a difference with their work,” she explains.

Swanson believes that pioneering innovations and building lasting changes requires winning over the IT team's hearts and minds. It's well worth the effort, he notes. “Having a strong sense of mission focuses our energy and helps us prioritize the work that will have the greatest impact.”

