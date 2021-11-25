informa
Although we’re still a decade out before quantum computing fully permeates data centers, enterprises should already begin planning in strategic areas.
Network Computing
Contributor
November 25, 2021

Supercomputers have long existed as the gold standard in data processing, but a new technology is coming that stands to upend the status quo – quantum computing. For data centers, quantum computing will profoundly change the way data is processed, reducing processing times while addressing problems with higher levels of complexity. As the demand and computational speed for data centers continue to rise, so will the volume of data for processing, creating new and complex problems across every industry. This is where quantum computing promises to completely transform IT operations, opening up countless possibilities for new applications in many domains and use cases, while most importantly, allowing for the most efficient problem-solving.

Although we’re still a decade out before quantum computing fully permeates data centers, enterprises should already begin planning in strategic areas, such as cybersecurity, especially for the protection of sensitive data with life spans longer than a decade. Enterprises that identify the key areas where quantum computing can come into play will have an invaluable roadmap for future product and infrastructure plans.

Read the full article on Network Computing

