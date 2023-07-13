Building a Data Driven Organization

When organizations strive to become data-driven, they may encounter common barriers or roadblocks. Addressing these challenges is crucial to successfully transitioning into a data-driven culture.

Some common barriers to becoming data-driven are poor data quality and limited accessibility. To mitigate these challenges, organizations should prioritize data governance and invest in tools and infrastructure for data management and accessibility.

Resistance to change, from both line of business (LoB) and IT departments, can also impede progress. Overcoming this resistance requires fostering a culture that encourages data accessibility and collaboration between IT and business users.

Lack of training and insufficient data literacy are also common challenges. Organizations should provide comprehensive training programs and initiatives to enhance data literacy skills among employees.

"By addressing these barriers, organizations can create a data-driven culture that enables effective decision-making and maximizes the value derived from data," says Yaad Oren, managing director of SAP Labs and head of the SAP Innovation Center Network.

He explains when it comes to implementing data-driven initiatives, it is crucial to select technologies and tools that seamlessly integrate with the existing data infrastructure and technical landscape of the organization.

"This ensures smooth integration and minimizes disruptions in operations," Oren points out. "Consideration should be given to the user-friendliness and ease of adoption of the selected technologies and tools."



Organizing, Democratizing Data Assets

Bob Parr, advisory chief data officer for KPMG, cautions relying solely on data scientists is not sustainable in scaling data usage for insights across an organization.

"The key lies in democratizing data assets and their utilization by providing user-friendly tools, offering literacy courses, and promoting approaches that enable employees across the organization to generate insights," he says.

He adds it is not enough for top management to merely include data-driven initiatives in their business strategy -- they must visibly and consistently support the cultural transformation.

"This involves actively measuring progress, recognizing early adopters as champions, and rewarding them accordingly," he says. "Holding leaders accountable for driving cultural change in their respective areas is essential."

Jayaprakash Nair, Altimetrik's head of analytics, data science, machine learning, AI, and visualization, notes organizations typically bring data from different sources into a central location, cleanse it, convert it into a Single Source of Truth (SSOT) and then derive insights from this SSOT.

"The sooner the data is cleaned up, the better, since it helps establish a solid lineage strategy for the data streams," he says. "This way, if there is any problem downstream, it can be easily tracked to the first instance of that data element."

He adds overall, there needs to be a data governance team, which will be responsible for not just getting the data cleaned but also ensuring that it stays clean.



Fostering a Data-Driven Culture

Oren says to foster a data-driven culture within their workforce, organizations must ensure data is easily accessible to all employees.

"This requires investing in the right tools and infrastructure that enable employees to efficiently access and utilize data for their decision-making processes," he says.

He recommends implementing training programs that enhance data literacy across the organization.

"These programs should cover various aspects, including data querying, data visualization, and data interpretation," Oren explains.

He adds providing employees with the necessary skills to work with data and fostering a corporate culture that empowers employees to use data is essential.

"This involves promoting a mindset that values data-driven insights and decision-making, while also reducing strict IT control over data access," he says.

The data governance element is also critical, which means establishing goals, measurements, and continuous improvement practices to maximize the value derived from data and ensure user satisfaction.

"Set clear objectives for data utilization, monitoring performance against these goals, and consistently refining processes to optimize data-driven practices," he says.

By implementing these practices, organizations can foster a data-driven culture where employees are equipped with the necessary tools, skills, and mindset to leverage data effectively in their decision-making processes.

Self-Service Tools Empower End Users

Traditionally, when someone from the business team wanted some information or report, they would approach the IT department with that request -- IT departments would put that request in the queue and try their best to get to it fast.

"But many times, this is not 'fast enough' for the business, since there would be some decisions to be taken based on that info," Nair says.

This conundrum led to the creation of self-service business intelligence (BI), where business users are provided a clean dataset, and a self-service BI tool, so they can find answers to the questions themselves.

He explains a typical self-service BI tool has easy to use menu items for drawing charts, filtering data, slicing and dicing data, creating compelling dashboards with relevant KPIs.

"Several self-service BI tools have established their credibility in the market over the years like Tableau, MS Power BI, and Qlik which are commercial options," he says.

Nair adds there are several open source self-service BI tools also available like BIRT (Business Intelligence Reporting Tool), Jaspersoft, Preset / Superset, Helical Insight, and others.

"Organizations must have a longer vision roadmap, and make sure that the business value is realized using shorter iterations by using the apt set of technologies and tools to make that happen," he says.

