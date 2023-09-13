How to Respond to a Cloud Service Outage: Preparations to Do TodayHow to Respond to a Cloud Service Outage: Preparations to Do Today
In this archived panel discussion, Ben Cook, Darrius Robinson, Gautam Sharma, and Klaus Haller connect to deliver an in-depth conversation detailing proactive steps to take today to 'Respond to a Cloud Service Outage' during our 'Cyber Resiliency 2023' live virtual event presented by InformationWeek and ITPro Today. This panel was moderated by Steve Hill on August 24, 2023.
September 13, 2023
Public cloud outages are trending and companies are being faced with tough decisions. Outages of any kind can be expensive and a serious blow to your company and its reputation, while repeated outages over time take concerns to new heights.
Our panel discusses the pros and cons of available options and what you can do now to prepare for the inevitable and bounce back faster.
View the entire ‘Cyber Resilience 2023’ event on-demand here.
