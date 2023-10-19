Even for businesses that weren’t impacted by the latest unprecedented extreme weather event, be it another Atlantic hurricane, a first-of-its-kind tropical storm on the Pacific Coast, a record-setting flood or some other disaster, the message was clear: In a world where the risk of operational disruption is real and escalating, it pays to have a plan in place to preserve business continuity.

By the end of August, with four months still to go in 2023, the United States already had been hit with a record 23 billion-dollar disasters, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The cost to businesses when disaster strikes can indeed be astronomically high, particularly when it disrupts an organization’s communications network and connectivity. Research and consulting firm ITIC found in a recent report that for the vast majority of large and midsized enterprises that experienced an unplanned network server outage, the cost of a single hour of downtime totaled $300,000 or more. Meanwhile, a study by the Harvard Business Review found that about 90% of businesses impacted by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 lost revenue because of that Texas-focused storm. For most, those losses reached five figures, a substantial hit for smaller businesses. And there’s also the tougher-to-quantify collateral damage associated with lost brand equity, customer trust and employee productivity.

When it comes to preserving operational continuity in the face of a major disruption, the stakes are too high to ignore, especially now, when a less predictable climate means more unprecedented events, and even a brief disruption can be extremely damaging to a business. And there’s no place to hide. Stronger business continuity planning and risk-management measures are a must, wherever your organization operates.

Today that continuity depends on 24/7/365 network connectivity and uptime. Without a fully functioning network, an organization becomes practically invisible to the outside world and workforce productivity can grind to a halt. Neither is an acceptable outcome. How, then, to go about protecting the connectivity that organizations depend on to maintain uninterrupted business operations in the event of a hurricane or other type of major disruption? Here’s a quick checklist to guide organizational leaders in their preparations:

Conduct a formal risk assessment to determine how well protected your IT and communications infrastructure, and the assets attached to it, are from disruption related to a hurricane or other extreme event. The assessment can be conducted by your own internal team or a third-party consultant, perhaps with the help of operational resilience assessment software.

Size up -- and if warranted, upgrade -- your company’s network and communications. Organizations that are most vulnerable to disruption tend to be those that rely on legacy systems that have a single point of communications failure. The additional risk exposure that accompanies these older networks may well justify shifting to a cloud-based network (such as SD-WAN, a software-defined wide area network) that provides the flexibility to bounce between broadband and ethernet in real time to preserve bandwidth and connectivity. Similarly, it may be worth considering moving to a unified communications platform, which is designed to maintain multichannel communications (voice, video, messaging, etc.) for customers and employees.