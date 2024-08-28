The Do’s and Don’t’s of Becoming a Board Member

Serving on a company board is resume-enhancing, but it can be challenging for everyone if the “fit” isn’t right.

Mary E. Shacklett, President of Transworld Data

August 28, 2024

4 Min Read
boardroom meeting led by a businesswoman
Fredrick Kippe via Alamy Stock

More chief information officers are expressing an interest in serving on corporate or non-profit boards, and doing so is a “plus” for anyone’s resume. Yet, being a board member is not the same as being a CIO. This can be a hard lesson for CIOs to learn, so here are some Do’s and Don’t’s of board membership:

DO: Understand why you have been chosen. There are many reasons why individuals get elected to boards. Some are elected because they have access to monetary funding that a company needs, or they are highly influential in a field that is important to the company’s products. In other cases, they might be recruited because they have the ability to attract new and important accounts that the company couldn't on its own. Then, there are organizations that have trouble filling their open board positions, and they just need someone. There are also board members who are elected or appointed to boards because the board or the CEO already know they will be favorably disposed to the company's direction.

Whatever the reason, it’s important that you know that reason if you’re elected as a board member. If you’re expected to bring in a valuable customer account based on your relationships with that account, know that this is the reason, and that you are expected to fulfill it. If there is just an open board position that an organization is struggling to fill, understand that, too.
CIOs usually get elected or appointed to boards because of their technology knowledge, and most serve in a technology advisory capacity.

Related:Corporate Board Members Struggling With Digital Transformation

DO: Get to know management and the other board members. There are politics in companies and politics on boards, too. Therefore, before accepting a board position, it is prudent to get to know the members of the management team and the board you’ll be working with. You want to know that this will be a cohesive and compatible group. It’s also a good idea to investigate how much board turnover there has been in recent years, and the reason for that turnover. You want to be in a productive and fulfilling situation.

DO: Understand board meeting rules. When I was a corporate CIO in a for-profit company, our board meetings were straightforward, substantive, and didn’t differ significantly from the types of meetings we had internally.

However, when I accepted a board position with a not-for-profit organization, all that changed. The not-for-profit board meetings followed Robert’s Rules of Order, a handbook on parliamentary procedure, which I personally found laborious since I was coming from a for-profit environment. At times, I struggled to stay attentive in these meetings, which seemed to include as much decorum and formality as substance.

Related:How CEOs and IT Leaders Can Take the Wheel on Responsible AI Adoption

I know people who have said just the opposite.  They grew up in not-for-profit organizations and are quite comfortable with the additional formality. The bottom line is, know what your style as a board member is so you can find the best fit.

DON’T: Micro-manage. In your everyday job as CIO, you’re engaged in both strategic and tactical work, and you’re keenly focused on projects and execution. As a board member, your role in the organization is strictly strategic.

While it might be tempting to do that, do everything in your power to avoid micro-managing or stepping into the tactical shoes of the CEO and other business executives of the company. They are not asking you how to implement virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) on the cloud. They are asking whether it is strategically advisable for the company to outsource their desktop management to the cloud and trust a third party with their security.

DON'T: Be afraid to speak up. You are elected to a board to provide value. Much of this value will be through the input you provide.

If you feel your input is value-added, even if you’re a new board member and still finding your way, don’t be afraid to speak if you have questions, concerns, an opinion, or a new idea. Too often, board members (especially new ones) fail to do this, and they establish themselves as “least value” board members because they never have much to say.

Related:Is Self-Promotion a Viable Path to CIO?

DON'T: Come to meetings unprepared. Regularly missing board meetings, coming into board meetings late, or not being thoroughly familiar with the items in a board packet that is provided to you in advance of the meeting are all indicators that you are somewhat lackadaisical and unconcerned about the organization, and that, perhaps, you are miscast as a board member. You don’t want to acquire this reputation.

Summary
Serving on a board can provide CIOs with a broadened perspective of companies, and can help CIO careers. The board member experience gives you an opportunity to look at an organization as a strategist or an investor would. By taking this new perspective back into your regular CIO job, you can become more effective as a CIO.

That said, it’s equally important to ask yourself why you want to be a board member. Is it just to build your resume? Or do you feel you can make important contributions?

We all want enhanced resumes, but the best possible outcome for both a board and its members is a board member who genuinely cares about the organization, its mission, and its people.

About the Author

Mary E. Shacklett

Mary E. Shacklett

President of Transworld Data

Mary E. Shacklett is an internationally recognized technology commentator and President of Transworld Data, a marketing and technology services firm. Prior to founding her own company, she was Vice President of Product Research and Software Development for Summit Information Systems, a computer software company; and Vice President of Strategic Planning and Technology at FSI International, a multinational manufacturer in the semiconductor industry.

Mary has business experience in Europe, Japan, and the Pacific Rim. She has a BS degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MA from the University of Southern California, where she taught for several years. She is listed in Who's Who Worldwide and in Who's Who in the Computer Industry.

See more from Mary E. Shacklett
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

man on a boat in the outer space with colorful cloud,illustration
IT Infrastructure
9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive
byLisa Morgan
Aug 26, 2024
9 Slides
thumbnail
Machine Learning & AI
The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI ResumesThe Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Aug 19, 2024
Data breach concept with faceless hooded male person, low key red and blue lit image and digital glitch effect.
Cyber Resilience
Examining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data BrokersExamining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data Brokers
byCarrie Pallardy
Aug 22, 2024
5 Min Read
Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report
byInformationWeek Staff
Jun 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Cartoon comic art illustration showing a 1960s technician scientist working on an Honeywell style tape-drive computer with a dot-matrix paper readout.
Data Management
11 Irritating Data Quality Issues11 Irritating Data Quality Issues
byLisa Morgan
Aug 20, 2024
11 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports