Quick Study: Managing and Supporting Remote Work

When the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns drove businesses into remote work mode, there were two common reactions among office workers: Those ingrained with the 9-to-5 in-office mentality cried, “Oh, no! It's the end of my job as I know it.” Meanwhile, those who had worked remotely either full-time or occasionally for a couple decades said, “So, what's the big deal?”

Actually, there was a third group. They are called the IT group. They not only were tasked with the challenge of building out and supporting a work-from-home infrastructure, but they had to do it while working from home themselves.

In retrospect, most people would agree that IT did a pretty good job of it.

Now, with offices repopulated, some element of remote work is here to stay for office workers and the IT professionals who support them. This Quick Study features some of the many InformationWeek articles dealing with remote work, including the benefits, challenges, and logistics, as well as what it all means to the IT professionals themselves.

Managing in a Remote Team

5 Things Every Remote Leader Should Do



With years of experience as a remote worker and a remote manager, an executive shares her advice to others taking on the role of remote manager. It's a challenge that most managers haven't faced.

More Remote Work Leads to More Employee Surveillance

Looking to ensure remote worker productivity, organizations are turning to AI and surveillance technology. But 10% of workers are expected to try to subvert those efforts.

Remote Work Tops SF, NYC for Most High-Paying Job Openings

The city with the largest number of high-paying job openings is no longer a city. It's remote work. And the trend is here to stay.

Remote Reshapes the Future of Work

CIOs will focus on enabling richer remote work experiences in 2021, and virtual offices could be a part of that picture.

Remote Work for the Tech Worker

Tech Job Market, Remote Work Stay Strong Amid Mixed Signals

Tech giants may be in the midst of layoffs, but the US Bureau of Labor Statistics October job report showed a strong tech job market and continued growth for remote jobs. CompTIA's chief research officer offers perspective on the mixed signals.

Remote Work Jobs Still Growing, Particularly for Tech Pros



Despite tech giants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft promoting a hybrid back-to-office plan, job postings for remote positions continue to grow at an unprecedented rate, especially for IT tech jobs like DevOps, data science, and IT security.

10 Places Remote Workers Are Moving

When people can work from anywhere, where do they choose to live? The answers might surprise you because work isn't the only consideration.

Bringing Your IT Staff Back to the Office

We’ve all seen the headlines about IT workers and other professionals digging their heels in the ground about coming back to the office. Here are four ways IT leaders can navigate this sticky situation.

IT Pros Aren’t Missing the Office

What matters most to IT professionals and managers about their jobs? The ability to work remotely was at the top or close to the top of the list of choices, according to the 2022 InformationWeek Salary Survey.

10 Cool International Locations for Remote Workers to Consider

If you've negotiated for permanent remote work, are you looking for cheap living, fast internet, a tropical location, and perhaps some adventure? Here are some of the top international locations US expatriates are moving to work remotely.

Remote & Hybrid Work and the Shift from Speaking to Scribing

It’s essential for IT professionals to recognize and internalize the importance of writing skills in the changing world of remote and hybrid work environments.

Helping Remote Workers Succeed

Remote Workforce Inclusion Requires Combination of Tech Tools, Human Touch

The proliferation of hybrid and remote workforces can leave some employees feeling excluded from career opportunities or access to senior leaders. A strategy to foster inclusion involves a multitude of stakeholders.

How Remote Workers Can Keep Their Careers on Track in a Back-to-the-Office World

As organizations start encouraging back-to-the-office, many employees will have the option to remain remote. Here's how they can keep their careers on track even if they aren't having in-person time with the boss every day.

How to Boost Camaraderie, Connections for Remote and Hybrid Teams

Successful tech leaders need to find new ways to connect with their teams, give everyone a voice, and take time to revisit their company’s mission.

Developing Leadership Skills for the Virtual Workplace

The shift to remote work has raised management issues that can be resolved with carefully planned communication and automation strategies -- but the personal touch is a critical element.

The Logistical Challenge of Supporting Remote Work

How IT Budgets Must Adapt to Remote Work

The pandemic brought IT to an inflection point to where there is no turning back. This will force CIOs to rethink technology and IT organizational structures, deployments -- and budget.

A Word of Warning for Remote IT Infrastructure Workforces

To continue to support a remote IT workforce, due diligence must be performed to both reduce the number of hardware components that must be managed and the steps to be taken when outages occur.

CIOs Face Decisions on Remote Work for Post-Pandemic Future

After being bombarded at the start of the pandemic with new services and the need to securely connect remote staff, what comes next for CIOs?