Eve Logunova-Parker has had many experiences within her 15-plus years in the tech industry. However, one problem has significantly influenced her work over the past four to six years: the lack of accessibility in tech. After realizing the immense need for inclusion, accessibility, and sustainability in the tech sector in 2018, Eve set her sights on making an impact.



“I started combining IT automation, agility, and go-to-market strategy together with research in the field of accessible tech design,” Eve said. “This led to me founding Evenness in 2020, and we're on a mission to make the digital domain more accessible and sustainable by the design and architecture of our client solutions.”

Powered by generative AI and dynamic data, Evenness uses these technologies to promote sustainable and accessible design, encouraging greater inclusivity. Doing so creates opportunities for every individual to fully engage in their lives.

“There are 1.3 billion people who have diverse health profiles, whether physical or mental,” Logunova-Parker said. “Some may refer to them as challenges, but I prefer to call them superpowers because people are different. Knowing that, technology should also be accommodating to their needs by offering content that creates immersive user experiences with digital assets.”

