The Administration announced new guidance for agencies to bolster their safe use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Shane Snider , Senior Writer, InformationWeek

March 28, 2024

2 Min Read
Protective Barrier To AI Technology as safety protocols and safeguards for artificial intelligence to mitigate risks associated with computer
Brain light / Alamy Stock

The White House on Thursday announced a new Office of Management and Budget (OMB) policy that offers guidance on AI safety and will mandate public reporting on AI risks and management. OMB’s guidance will give agency leaders tools to independently assess AI tools to uncover flaws and prevent biased or discriminatory results.

During a press call, Vice President Kamala Harris told journalists the new OMB policy would create “binding requirements to promote the safe, secure, and responsible use of AI by our federal government.”

She added, “When government agencies use AI tools, we will now require them to verify that those tools do not endanger the rights and safety of the American people.”

Agencies will have until December 1 to implement “concrete safeguards” around their use of AI tools, according to the OMB. “These safeguards include a range of mandatory actions to reliably assess, test, and monitor AI’s impacts on the public, mitigate the risks of algorithmic discrimination, and provide the public with transparency into how the government uses AI,” OMB said in a fact sheet.

If an agency fails to adopt suggested safeguards, “the agency must cease using the AI system,” the fact sheet says.

Ilia Kolochenko, CEO at ImmuniWeb and adjust professor of cybersecurity at Capital Technology University, said in a statement the guidelines are a welcome safeguard, but the government has much more to do. The order, he wrote, “will certainly enhance transparency, safety, and reliability of numerous AI systems utilized by the federal government. Having said this, the (OMB guidance) will unlikely have a substantial impact on the private sector with narrow exception to those companies that develop AI solutions for federal agencies.”

Related:Biden Pens Landmark AI Executive Order

Encouraging AI Innovation

OMB’s guidance will allow more AI innovation in areas such as addressing climate crisis, responding to natural disasters, advancing public health (for example, using AI to predict the spread of disease), and protecting public safety. “OMB’s policy will remove unnecessary barriers to federal agencies’ responsible AI innovation,” according to the fact sheet. “AI technology presents tremendous opportunities to help agencies address society’s most pressing challenges.”

The Biden Administration said by the summer, it would hire 100 AI professionals to promote safe AI as part of the National AI Talent Search created by Biden’s earlier executive order on AI. The administration also budgets an additional $5 million for fiscal year 2025 to expand government-wide AI training.

Related:Haggling Over the Future of AI Regulation and Responsibility

“The American people have a right to know when and how their government is using AI, that it is being used in a responsible way … and we want to do it in a way that holds leaders accountable for the responsible use of AI,” Harris said.

Read more about:

Regulation

About the Author(s)

Shane Snider

Shane Snider

Senior Writer, InformationWeek, InformationWeek

Shane Snider is a veteran journalist with more than 20 years of industry experience. He started his career as a general assignment reporter and has covered government, business, education, technology and much more. He was a reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, Raleigh News and Observer and most recently a tech reporter for CRN. He was also a top wedding photographer for many years, traveling across the country and around the world. He lives in Raleigh with his wife and two children.

See more from Shane Snider
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

paper map with travel around world icons
Data Management
7 Tips for Managing Cross-Border Data Transfers7 Tips for Managing Cross-Border Data Transfers
byPam Baker
Mar 22, 2024
8 Min Read
outage or downtime concept at a business
Cyber Resilience
Downtime Cost of Cyberattacks and How to Reduce ItDowntime Cost of Cyberattacks and How to Reduce It
byRichard Pallardy
Mar 21, 2024
12 Min Read
The phrase "Quantum Cryptography" above sequences of computer code.
Cyber Resilience
Cybersecurity's Future: Facing Post-Quantum Cryptography PerilCybersecurity's Future: Facing Post-Quantum Cryptography Peril
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Mar 20, 2024
11 Min Read
Robotic hand takes a slice out of a coin, representing money
Machine Learning & AI
Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024?Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024
bySara Peters
Mar 12, 2024
3 Min Read
Computer mouse and Words 'Sign up' drawn in white chalk on a gray chalkboard
Cyber Resilience
Sign Up for InformationWeek's New Cyber Resilience NewsletterInformationWeek is Launching a New Cyber Resilience Newsletter
byInformationWeek Staff
Jan 25, 2024
3 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
Mar 28, 2024
Although IT automation is quickly becoming more commonplace, IT leaders are still struggling with the best strategy for implementing at scale, as well as wrestling with how new technology trends like generative AI are transforming the automation landscape. In this event we’ll explore the options available to IT leaders to better understand not only ways to automate, but also how to intelligently plan the strategy to take advantage of new features while avoiding costly overruns and complexities in implementation.
RESERVE YOUR SEAT NOW