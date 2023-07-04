Private Wireless: Networking Enabler for Digital Transformation

Whether referred to as private mobile networks (PMNs), private wireless, private 5G, or non-public networks (in 3GPP vernacular), private networking solutions based on cellular mobile 5G technology continue to represent an increasingly viable — and valuable — option for enterprises in nearly every industry sector.

In fact, recent technology improvements and more open government spectrum policies worldwide have increased enterprise willingness to adopt private wireless. This is especially true now that it’s clear to enterprises that a private wireless network can be complementary to existing Wi-Fi. More on that later.