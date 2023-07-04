informa
IT Leadership & the Strategic CIO
Commentary

Private Wireless: Networking Enabler for Digital Transformation

Wi-Fi and private wireless services will coexist for the foreseeable future and will be the networking enablers for digital transformation.
Network Computing
Contributor
July 04, 2023
5G_peshkov-AdobeStock.jpg
Credit: peshkov via Adobe Stock

Whether referred to as private mobile networks (PMNs), private wireless, private 5G, or non-public networks (in 3GPP vernacular), private networking solutions based on cellular mobile 5G technology continue to represent an increasingly viable — and valuable — option for enterprises in nearly every industry sector.

In fact, recent technology improvements and more open government spectrum policies worldwide have increased enterprise willingness to adopt private wireless. This is especially true now that it’s clear to enterprises that a private wireless network can be complementary to existing Wi-Fi. More on that later.

Private wireless networks will eventually be predominantly 5G, though many of today’s networks use 4G LTE technology (due to the larger current ecosystem of equipment and compatible user devices).

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

