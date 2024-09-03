Are Chips, Storage, and Energy Availability Roadblocks to Innovation?

How fast can innovators deliver on their ideas? Is it at the pace of their designs or does the material aspect hinder the acceleration to the mythical tech sweet spot at the cutting edge? At a time when organizations want to leverage AI, need more compute power, and plan for a post-quantum future, the resources that support those technologies see escalating demand.

There have already been hiccups with computer chip shortages that roused concerns of AI development maintaining pace. Many organizations want to balance environmental, social, and governance efforts with the real need for power and materials to thrive. Are we on a path to a collision of innovation versus energy and hardware availability?

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Zachary Smith (bottom right in video), board member with the Sustainable & Scalable Infrastructure Alliance; Aidan Madigan-Curtis (upper left), partner with Eclipse; and Ugur Tigli (upper right), CTO with MinIO, discuss whether the limits of chips, energy, and other materials may hinder innovation and if a point of inflection is on the horizon.

Listen to the full podcast here.