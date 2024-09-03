Are Chips, Storage, and Energy Availability Roadblocks to Innovation?

The drive to push boundaries in AI, quantum compute, and other development might be held back by the material and power required to bring these creations to life.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

September 3, 2024

How fast can innovators deliver on their ideas? Is it at the pace of their designs or does the material aspect hinder the acceleration to the mythical tech sweet spot at the cutting edge? At a time when organizations want to leverage AI, need more compute power, and plan for a post-quantum future, the resources that support those technologies see escalating demand.

There have already been hiccups with computer chip shortages that roused concerns of AI development maintaining pace. Many organizations want to balance environmental, social, and governance efforts with the real need for power and materials to thrive. Are we on a path to a collision of innovation versus energy and hardware availability?

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Zachary Smith (bottom right in video), board member with the Sustainable & Scalable Infrastructure Alliance; Aidan Madigan-Curtis (upper left), partner with Eclipse; and Ugur Tigli (upper right), CTO with MinIO, discuss whether the limits of chips, energy, and other materials may hinder innovation and if a point of inflection is on the horizon.

Listen to the full podcast here.

About the Author

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

man on a boat in the outer space with colorful cloud,illustration
IT Infrastructure
9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive
byLisa Morgan
Aug 26, 2024
9 Slides
thumbnail
Machine Learning & AI
The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI ResumesThe Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Aug 19, 2024
Data breach concept with faceless hooded male person, low key red and blue lit image and digital glitch effect.
Cyber Resilience
Examining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data BrokersExamining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data Brokers
byCarrie Pallardy
Aug 22, 2024
5 Min Read
Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report
byInformationWeek Staff
Jun 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Cartoon comic art illustration showing a 1960s technician scientist working on an Honeywell style tape-drive computer with a dot-matrix paper readout.
Data Management
11 Irritating Data Quality Issues11 Irritating Data Quality Issues
byLisa Morgan
Aug 20, 2024
11 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports