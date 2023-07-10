Digital Humans: Fad or Future?

Businesses in a wide range of markets are increasingly eager to provide their customers with bespoke service. The problem is, assigning a representative to every customer is expensive, usually prohibitively so.

Enter the digital human, an AI-powered concierge who’s only too happy to help customers find a product or service that meets their exact needs, or to provide answers on almost any relevant topic.

Meet Your Entity

A digital human is a computer-generated entity that looks, behaves, and interacts like a real human. “To create a digital human, advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing are used to replicate the complexities of human thought and behavior,” says Matthew Ramirez, a technology entrepreneur and investor.

Going beyond concierge services, digital humans could eventually play important roles in areas as diverse as education, healthcare, and entertainment. “In education, a digital human could be used to create interactive learning experiences that are unique to each individual student,” Ramirez notes.

A digital human could also be designed with the capability to actively participate in various societal activities, such as business meetings, legal proceedings, and public events, explains Jo Ann Oravec, a professor of information technology and supply chain management at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. “Digital humans could be utilized as judges, referees, and even umpires in sports settings,” she says. “Digital humans could also rule on whether an individual’s insurance or disability claims are valid.”

Oravec observes that the early Greeks frequently wrote about the “Oracle at Delphi,” where a priestess supposedly delivered messages from Apollo to pilgrims seeking definitive advice. “A digital human that’s proclaimed as super-intelligent could be assumed to produce decisions better than human judges,” she notes.

Mike Bechtel, Deloitte Consulting’s chief futurist, predicts that digital humans could become important sources of companionship for people living in isolated settings. “By reacting to feedback, ranging from a user’s heartrate to their facial expression, these digital humans could fine-tune their approach to conversational support,” he says.

The Android Age

While in most cases, a digital human is simply an intelligent electronic voice and perhaps images, there will likely come a time when they begin assuming full or partial human form. “A digital human can also be a copy of a human’s physical body in terms of structure, limbs and movement capabilities, combined with cognitive artificial intelligence that would enable the digital human to behave like a human to perform basic to advanced tasks,” says Alex Manders, a director with global technology research and advisory firm ISG.

In such a future world, a digital human could be designed to handle dangerous or unpleasant tasks. Manders points to road construction as an example. “A digital human could work all day, every day, with little to no need for insurance, breaks, or vacations,” he explains. “It could be highly reliable and remove risk and personal injury from the construction process.” Manders notes that the same could be true for manual farming and agriculture tasks, such as picking and packing.

Manders observes that Elon Musk’s Tesla has already made significant progress in developing a digital human incorporating physical characteristics. “The Tesla Optimus robot, for example, can physically move like a human being, is trainable, and can be loaded with various software and intelligence capabilities,” he says.

Proceed with Caution

Although digital humans promise multiple benefits, they also present a potential threat. They could be misused in various ways to mislead, defraud, or even physically harm people, Ramirez warns. “It’s crucial to be cautious and consider the negative consequences when creating digital humans, just like with any new technology,” he says.

Improvements to generative AI programs are making digital humans more realistic, which increases the possibility that consumers may have difficulty distinguishing when they’re talking to a real human versus a digital human, Bechtel says. “In this way, digital humans could become potent sources of disinformation and/or manipulation due to their ability to mimic human interaction at scale.”

Ongoing advancements in software, robotics and artificial intelligence will bring society ever closer to digital humans. “As we enter an entirely new era of technology, it’s highly important for governing bodies to enact legal frameworks to present guardrails for what can be done with these emerging technologies,” Manders says.

There’s a wide range of definition about what a digital human is and is not. “However, the ongoing advancements in software, robotics, and artificial intelligence will bring mankind ever closer to digital humans in the near future,” Manders says.

Bechtel, meanwhile, wonders how digital humans will escape the “uncanny valley,” a term that describes the uncomfortable feeling real people get when a digital human is just far enough away from acting naturally that it doesn’t feel right. “Advances in voice synthesis, generative graphics, and other features are moving digital humans closer to the far side of the valley, but it remains to be seen whether it can truly be successfully crossed,” he says.

We’re apparently ready as a society to turn many important functions over to AI systems, including matters of life-and-death, Oravec says. “An international discourse about the proper roles of digital humans in society is necessary.”

