There's a bit of a misconception that says remote work is something created because of the pandemic. In reality, some companies have been supporting remote work for several decades, whether across the whole organization or at the level of individual teams or workers.

Yes, the flood of remote work in 2020 has ebbed since many companies ordered a return to the office, but remote employment -- like water -- has been finding its own level.

For IT professionals, remote work may mean that the IT team itself is remote. Or it may mean that IT is tasked with supporting other departments' employees who are toiling away in their home offices.

This refresh of a Quick Study from late 2022 features some of the many InformationWeek articles dealing with remote work, including the benefits, challenges, and logistics, as well as what it all means to the IT professionals themselves as they seek advice on how to make remote strategies successful.

Managing in a Remote Team

5 Things Every Remote Leader Should Do

With years of experience as a remote worker and a remote manager, an executive shares her advice with others taking on the role of remote manager. It's a challenge that most managers haven't faced.

Eliminating Remote Work Will Ruin Tech’s Drive for Diversity

Here’s why remote work should continue to be an option available at tech companies to increase diversity and help solve staffing challenges. Women, people of color, differently abled, and neurodiverse individuals have thrived in remote work environments.

Negotiating Remote Work Agreements as Listings Thin

As organizations angle to get workers back to a more regular in-office work schedule, IT professionals are still in a strong position to bargain for remote and hybrid agreements.

Remote Work for the Tech Worker

6 Challenges and Opportunities for Hybrid and Remote IT Teams

Remote and hybrid work is here to stay. What does that mean for IT teams? Employees want remote options; the flexibility it offers; and an ability to ditch the commute are among the embraced benefits. But managers may not like it.

6 Lessons Learned from the Big Return to Office Debate of 2023

Hint: Trust your people for hybrid work to fuel the business. During a period of challenging economic headwinds, business leaders should focus on empowering -- not controlling -- their workforce.

10 Places Remote Workers Are Moving

When people can work from anywhere, where do they choose to live? The answers might surprise you because work isn't the only consideration.

Bringing Your IT Staff Back to the Office

We’ve all seen the headlines about IT workers and other professionals digging their heels in the ground about coming back to the office. Here are four ways IT leaders can navigate this sticky situation.

IT Pros Aren’t Missing the Office

What matters most to IT professionals and managers about their jobs? The ability to work remotely was at the top or close to the top of the list of choices, according to the 2022 InformationWeek Salary Survey.

10 Cool International Locations for Remote Workers to Consider

If you've negotiated for permanent remote work, are you looking for cheap living, fast internet, a tropical location, and perhaps some adventure? Here are some of the top international locations US expatriates are moving to work remotely.

Helping Remote Workers Succeed

Remote Workforce Inclusion Requires Combination of Tech Tools, Human Touch

The proliferation of hybrid and remote workforces can leave some employees feeling excluded from career opportunities or access to senior leaders. A strategy to foster inclusion involves many stakeholders.

Onboarding Employees in the Age of Remote

Remote changed IT hiring fast, but onboarding employees didn’t quite keep pace. Here’s insight from a company that’s been there and done with advice on how to get it right.

Remote Work: How to Make It Part of a Company Culture

A CEO outlines how his company enabled remote work even before the pandemic struck. His company had a remote workforce across the US and the globe before remote was viable or the norm.

How Remote Workers Can Keep Their Careers on Track in a Back-to-the-Office World

As organizations start encouraging back-to-the-office, many employees will have the option to remain remote. Here's how they can keep their careers on track even if they aren't having in-person time with the boss every day.

‘Manage By Walking Around’ in the Remote World

The concept ‘manage by walking around’ encourages CIOs and other execs to get away from their desks to really see how projects are progressing. Does it work in a remote workplace? Here’s some advice.

How to Boost Camaraderie, Connections for Remote and Hybrid Teams

Successful tech leaders need to find new ways to connect with their teams, give everyone a voice, and take time to revisit their company’s mission.

Managing Remote Workforces: IT Leaders Look to Expanded Suite of Tools

Many organizations are still grappling with the shift to remote workforces, and to develop a successful management policy, multiple stakeholders -- and technologies -- come into play.

Developing Leadership Skills for the Virtual Workplace

The shift to remote work has raised management issues that can be resolved with carefully planned communication and automation strategies -- but the personal touch is a critical element.