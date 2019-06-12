PwC Exec Shares Insights on Digital Transformation Strategy - InformationWeek

PwC Exec Shares Insights on Digital Transformation Strategy

Executing a successful digital transformation strategy may be a necessity in the long-run, but can be tricky. A PwC leader sheds light on the subject. -- IT Pro Today

“State the problem in words as clearly as possible.”

That dictum was among the many pieces of occasionally cryptic advice in the Oblique Strategies card deck that emerged in the 1970s. The product of music producer Brian Eno and collaborator Peter Schmidt, the strategies were created to help overcome creative roadblocks.

But the principle applies equally well to the vague and frequently enigmatic notion of digital transformation, which often poses its own challenges. While organizations of all stripes are spending vast sums on such efforts, few of them are resoundingly successful. Seven out of 10 digital transformation initiatives fail to reach their goals, according to a Forbes analysis. Yet in the long-run, organizations that fail to transform risk becoming obsolete. Complicating matters further is the sheer number of initiatives that fit under the digital transformation rubric, ranging from AI to IoT to custom Salesforce applications.

One expert uniquely qualified to speak on these themes is Reggie Walker, PwC chief commercial officer. When asked about the subject, Walker’s response is straightforward and clear.

Read the rest of Brian Buntz’ article on IT Pro Today.

