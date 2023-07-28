informa
IoT
1 MIN READ
Commentary

The Internet of Moving Things: How to Deploy IoT on the Move

The Internet of moving things presents a different set of network building and orchestration conditions and challenges compared to stationary IoT.
Mary E. Shacklett
President of Transworld Data
July 28, 2023
truck fleet lined up in a parking lot
Credit: TTstudio via Alamy Stock

Drone fleets, truck fleets, autonomous vehicles, and packages are just a few of the IoT "things" that are on the move. In the IoT world, networks can track and trace events and assets—but when the IoT moves, tracking, tracing, monitoring, and overall network integration become more complex. As a result, the Internet of moving things needs special network design and deployment considerations.

What’s Different About IoT that Moves?

IoT in motion comes with a different set of challenges than IoT that is fixed. In a fixed IoT deployment, such as security cameras that are installed throughout a building, it’s relatively straightforward to connect IoT devices to a network because they are fixed and do not move. You don’t have to worry about tracking or tracing these fixed devices under normal circumstances. Security is also easier because you know exactly where the devices are, and it’s easy to monitor and maintain them simply because they are fixed.

However, with the Internet of Moving Things, IoT is constantly changing. In some cases, the places it moves to allows it to work with wired network topologies. In other cases, moving IoT must function strictly in a wireless context that may seem like Wi-Fi but isn't exactly that.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

