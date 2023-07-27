How Can Data Centers Reduce Water Usage and Improve Efficiency?

When most people think of computing, water may be far from their minds. This resource, however, is crucial to the cooling systems of most large data centers -- upon which the world’s digital infrastructure increasingly relies.

Through a variety of mechanisms, water absorbs the heat energy emitted by servers, keeping their temperature stable and allowing them to function without interruption.

However, our reliance on water to cool the contraptions that propel the digital era is creating new problems -- especially in arid regions acutely afflicted by water scarcity.

How Water Is Used By Data Centers

Data centers use enormous amounts of water to keep servers cool, employing a number of different methods.

“The high water usage in data centers is primarily due to the cooling systems that prevent heat buildup from the data servers,” says Ian Clatworthy, director of data platform product marketing at Hitachi Vantara. “Cooling systems like chillers, cooling towers, and air conditioners rely on water to maintain the optimal temperature of the equipment, resulting in considerable water consumption.”

Ian Clatworthy, Hitachi Vantara

Exactly how much they use remains obscure, largely due to lack of transparency by major providers. So, too, it is difficult to ascertain exact measurements because water is used both to cool the machines and to generate the electricity that powers them.

Electricity generation may use as much as four times the amount of water used in direct cooling. Data centers account for nearly 2% of total electricity use in the United States. While around 40% of data is stored on small, onsite servers, increasingly, data is outsourced to massive offsite operations.

Research by the Uptime Institute suggests up to 6.75 million gallons of water a year by a single large data center. A 2021 paper estimates an average of around 150,000 gallons. Up to 57% may be sourced from potable water supplies -- unusual for industrial use.

“Unfortunately, this practice can put a significant strain on local water supplies, particularly in drought-prone areas,” says data scientist and writer Kat Campbell. “Furthermore, the water used in cooling systems often ends up as wastewater, which can be an additional environmental concern.”

Much of the water usage problem is attributable to inefficient cooling systems -- cooling towers in particular. Cooling towers spray hot air generated by servers with water or pass the air over wet media. Heat energy is removed from the air through contact with water and the cooler air is then recirculated. Substantial amounts of water are lost through evaporation. Many of these systems also use coolant devices – chillers -- to lower the temperature of the air as well. Because the water can breed pathogens, it must be treated with toxic chemicals, which may be released along with water vapor.

Adiabatic cooling employs similar principles but only kicks in when ambient temperatures require it. While these systems may require less water, they also require more energy to run.

For Water Conservation, Consider Data Center Location

“The water consumed is dependent on many variables, including the IT supply air setpoint, the ambient temperature and humidity ranges for the geographical location, and the type of cooling system deployed,” claims Stuart Lawrence, vice president of product innovation and sustainability for Stream Data Centers. “Not all systems that use water to cool use a lot -- some use higher proportions of electrical energy combined with more equipment to reject the heat using air only and no water. Some only use evaporative cooling in peak summer months and, depending on the location, that might only require a small amount of water for a couple hours a day.”

Still, up to a fifth of data centers in the United States draw from watersheds that are already “moderately or highly” water-stressed, according to 2021 research from Virginia Tech and Lawrence Berkeley National Lab.

The placement of data centers in these regions has put them in conflict with local water use, especially because many of them draw their water supply from treated water that is ready for drinking and residential irrigation and cleaning. In some areas, permits for new data centers have been denied due to the strain they would likely put on the water supply. And in others, residents and environmental groups have protested .

Erecting data centers in cooler climates may reduce the need for water use. By using external air that is already cooled by the natural environment, chillers may be unnecessary or used only during warmer parts of the year. Google and Microsoft have experimented with this approach, known as “free cooling.”

Google maintains that it is pursuing a hyperlocal approach to water use. “At each data center campus, our cooling decisions look at the local environment -- balancing the availability of carbon-free energy and responsibly-sourced water -- to minimize the net climate impact both today and in the future,” the company claims.

Still, they argue that water-cooled data centers are more efficient than air-cooled centers. While true in some situations, it is not true in others. Proponents of air cooling maintain that, overall, this method is more efficient and requires fewer resources to operate.

Address the Water Source

The fact that cooling water for data centers is often drawn from potable water supplies is of particular concern. This practice puts these establishments in direct conflict with residential use. There are, however, a number of options that are more sustainable.

Recycled Water

“ One option is to use more recycled and non-potable water,” says Riggs Eckleberry, CEO of OriginClear. “While some of the water in data centers simply evaporates, the rest is discharged to the local wastewater treatment plant. Instead, these companies could be treating that water right at the point of use and reusing it.”

Google claims that 25% of its data centers now use reclaimed water. Amazon, too, is experimenting with recycled water. Centers in places like California, Virginia, and Singapore use wastewater rather than drinking water. Microsoft has similar initiatives.

Seawater

Seawater has been proposed as another option. A number of organizations, including Microsoft, have tested the feasibility of undersea server farms. While expensive in terms of initial costs, the chilly temperatures of the deep sea might ultimately result in later savings on energy expenditure.

While major data providers have issued an array of promises to become “water positive,” observers have noted that some of the metrics used to establish “water positivity” are vague and somewhat misleading -- fixing leaking pipes, for example.

Reconcile Direct Use Cooling and Power Generation

The metrics for water use are still unrefined, though some efforts have been made to quantify sustainability in data centers . It remains a struggle to integrate measures of direct use of water to cool servers and the use of water in generating the electricity that powers them and the buildings that house them.

“Only renewable energy sources (like wind and solar) don’t use water in generation. Most other generation forms use water in generating energy,” observes Lawrence.

The best available metric for water use in data centers is known as water usage effectiveness (WUE). Recognized by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), WUE is essentially the ratio of the water consumed by the data center to its energy use. The application of this standard has the potential to assist in determining which cooling methods are most appropriate for a given site.

Stuart Lawrence, Stream Data Centers

These two factors can be compared to information on the ambient temperature of the region in which the center is situated, its size, and the availability of water. Ideally, as this information is mapped, the industry can move toward standardizing the cooling systems that work under given climatic and environmental conditions.

“Using water only where abundant makes sense from a carbon emissions perspective,” says Lawrence. “It reduces the amount of energy used by the mechanical systems, and that comes with a carbon footprint, as well as the associated energy generation water consumption.”

Generally, WUE values are lowest in colder climates. And data centers using water cooling without the use of an economizer -- which make use of ambient air temperatures to reduce cooling costs -- saw the highest values.

As noted in a 2021 paper, WUE values have yet to be reconciled with power usage effectiveness (PUE) values. Thus, even internally, they are likely not entirely accurate. And externally, they are difficult to determine due to uneven transparency by large data providers.

Retrofit the Cooling System

As the sustainability concerns presented by data centers become clearer, it might seem logical to retrofit existing infrastructure. Unfortunately, retrofitting is often impractical and financially prohibitive.

“Updating and retrofitting older data centers is a complex pursuit when legacy infrastructure is in place,” Hitachi Vantara’s Clatworthy explains. “You need to assess the current systems, which likely didn’t have water efficiency in mind, and decide if it’s even equipped to handle an upgrade or if you need a new system altogether. Upgrading cooling systems to be more eco-conscious may also require significant modifications that can disrupt day-to-day operations.”

“Some older sites don’t use water. Those that do can potentially raise the setpoint of the supply air to put less work on the condensing side, thereby possibly reducing water consumption,” adds Lawrence.

What Major Data Centers Are Doing To Reduce Water Use

Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and others have paid extensive lip service to water conservation in the wake of community and media criticism. Their transparency about how they actually use water has been uneven though, making it difficult to disambiguate public relations efforts from meaningful change.

Sending Mixed Messages

“Businesses acknowledge that sustainability is a top priority, with many identifying data centers as a focal point for achieving their net zero goals,” Clatworthy says. “However, they don’t fully understand the data center’ impact on their overall consumption and how best to limit their energy and water intake.”

“There may also be resistance to making updates because of the potential impact on operations,” he continues. “Modifying existing systems may introduce risks and uncover bigger issues that may take time to overcome, further disrupting the business flow. Improvements to the current infrastructure and onboarding new equipment that is more eco-friendly could increase operational costs for a while. Balancing the need for efficiency with financial considerations can hinder progress.”

Still, some efforts are being made.

Water Reuse Systems

“Developed countries like Japan and Singapore are implementing water reuse systems within data centers that can help recycle and treat water used for cooling purposes resulting in reducing water demand,” says Johan Alexander, CEO of app developer APKCima.

Opening the Books

Now, organizations like Google are opening the books … a little bit at least. The tech giant releases its annual water metrics, though they don’t include water used in electricity generation. And the company has taken active measures to prevent public disclosure of how much water its data centers actually use.

Collaboration

In Europe, some data centers are trying to get ahead of the curve. In January 2022, 70 data center owners, including Google and Microsoft, signed the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact. The group hopes to get ahead of proposed water use regulations by addressing water use restrictions before they become law.

“Data centers can collaborate with water conservation organizations to develop and implement programs aimed at conserving water. These programs help data centers identify and adopt water-saving measures that align with their unique operations,” suggests Hijab Sheikh, co-founder of cybersecurity company CXI Solutions.

“Working with an expert in the water treatment industry will allow the providers to evaluate multiple source waters and how they should be handled to enable optimal heat removal within a data center,” concurs David Kirkland, sales director of data center solutions at Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions. “This could include but is not limited to, ratioed blending multiple sources or using equipment to improve the water quality coming into a site.”

Alternative Cooling Systems

Cooling systems that do not rely on water -- or use it sparingly -- are another option.

“By transitioning from traditional water-based cooling towers to advanced cooling methods like direct liquid cooling, data centers can drastically reduce their water consumption,” notes Tyler Butler, founder of corporate responsibility firm 11Eleven Consulting.

“Direct liquid cooling systems eliminate the need for large volumes of water by directly circulating liquid coolants, such as chilled water or dielectric fluids, to remove heat from IT equipment. These systems offer better heat transfer efficiency and require significantly less water compared to traditional cooling methods.”

Stream is using closed-loop chillers like these to cut down on its water use. AI technologies are another promising new avenue.

“Data centers can utilize AI and machine learning to optimize their cooling systems,” Campbell notes. “Google, for example, has implemented an AI system that uses historical weather data and real-time sensor data to predict the optimal cooling settings, reducing energy and water use.”

As data centers become ubiquitous in the tech landscape, research on how they can best make use of water will become even more essential. In the meantime, regulatory and activist pressure will be needed to ensure that irresponsible data providers do not overexploit water resources in surrounding communities.

