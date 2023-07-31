informa
Security and Risk Strategy
1 MIN READ
Industry Trends

Cyber Risk and Resiliency Report: How CIOs Are Dueling Disaster in 2023

Behind the budget allocated to cybersecurity defense and recovery lies the question of how to spend it. Find the answers in the 2023 Cyber Risk and Resiliency Report.
InformationWeek Staff
Contributor
July 31, 2023
Pen filling out paper form with the question: "Are you at risk for cyberattacks?"
Credit: Alamy

Get the Full Report Here

Cyberattacks and other threats to an organization’s ability to do business remain a top concern across all industries. According to InformationWeek’s 2023 Cyber Risk and Resiliency Report, nearly half of surveyed IT and cybersecurity professionals encountered a significant threat to their business last year. Yet 39% devote less than a tenth of their IT budget to cybersecurity.

While ransomware tops the list, it’s not the only threat of concern. Last year, businesses also saw disruptions from failing internal systems, natural disasters, and third-party provider incidents, and socio-political disturbances.

Against this backdrop, how do enterprises allocate an often tight cybersecurity budget to fight against an ever-growing list of threats? How resilient are today’s modern companies? Are our cybersecurity champions burned out or enthusiastically rising to the challenges? How is cyber insurance working out for policyholders now that there’s sufficient time to weigh effectiveness against costs?

These are the burning questions, along with others, that we address in InformationWeek’s just completed Cyber Risk and Resiliency Report. Find up-to-date statistics on:

  • Top Threats and Disruptions to Businesses
  • Defense Versus Recovery Spending
  • Frequency of Testing IR Procedures
  • Cybersecurity Staffing
  • Cyber Liability Insurance
  • Ransom Payments

Don't miss out on this critical research data! Download the free report today.

