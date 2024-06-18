Quick Study: Artificial Intelligence Ethics and Bias

“THINK” became the simple motto of computer industry pioneer Thomas Watson in 1911. Considering the potential value of artificial intelligence and the potential risks, THINK may be applicable 113 years later for today's pioneers.

While Watson's initial use of THINK was to inspire his salespeople to consider new customer opportunities, today's use of the slogan could focus on how to do AI in a responsible, safe and secure way. AI is about more than rolling out an app that offers a business quick revenue from low-hanging fruit. It can offer long-term benefits, too. But neither should be at the expense of doing harm to the organization, the employee base or segments of the population.

In this InformationWeek Guide, we have compiled many of the articles published over the past three years on building out ethical and secure AI systems. In addition to articles about issues such bias, quality data, and using AI to secure enterprise information, we’ve also included a few looks into how responsible AI can be used for the greater good, whether in an individual business or on a global scale.

Why You Need an Ethics Strategy

ChatGPT: An Author Without Ethics

If you're offended by AI-generated content, who should you blame? That's just one of many questions surrounding ChatGPT.

Age of AI: Why Organizations Need a Chief Ethics Officer

Medicine has their Hippocratic Oath. Why wouldn’t those businesses working with AI sign up to a similar pledge of doing no harm? Here’s why you need someone to take the lead on ethics.

AI Is Deepening the Digital Divide

A growing digital divide is being exacerbated by AI, excluding billions from the benefits of technological progress. Here are six ways to address the crisis.

What You Need to Know About AI Ethics

Honesty is the best policy. The same is true when it comes to artificial intelligence. With that in mind, a growing number of enterprises are starting to pay attention to how AI can be kept from making potentially harmful decisions.

The Evolving Ethics of AI: What Every Tech Leader Needs to Know

With AI's newfound prevalence (and growing body of applications) comes a long list of corresponding ethical concerns -- from biased decision-making to privacy violations to high carbon emissions.

Is AI Bias Artificial Intelligence’s Fatal Flaw?

Research shows that AI frequently churns out biased results. Will it ever be possible to create fully objective algorithms?

FTC Prescribes Ban on Rite Aid’s AI Facial Recognition Use

The FTC’s 5-year ban on the struggling pharmacy chain’s biometric surveillance use highlights the dangers of artificial intelligence misuse.

Bruce Schneier: 5 Ways AI Could Shake Up Democracy

The renowned technologist and author details the good, bad, and ugly possibilities of artificial intelligence and its impact on everything from politics to law.

Ethics Strategy Done Right, or Wrong

AI Investments We Shouldn't Overlook

Amid rapid advancements in AI, experts are placing great emphasis on how ethical the technology is. Enterprise leaders are faced with the need to integrate these emerging tools responsibly. Here are three AI investments we shouldn’t overlook.

The Chatbot Will See You Now: 4 Ethical Concerns of AI in Health Care

Chatbots and other AI have the potential to reshape health care, but with the explosion of new tools come questions about ethical use and potential patient harm.

Generative AI and Building a More Trustworthy Digital Space

In a world already flooded with misinformation, businesses eye ethical use guidelines to implement generative artificial intelligence technologies more responsibly.

Can Generative AI and Data Quality Coexist?

While not exactly a marriage made in heaven, it’s still possible for AI and data quality to live happily together. The key is to focus on data quality.

Integration, Insight, and AI Will Define DEI’s Next Era

Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are more important than ever. With data, analytics, and intelligent tools, employers can create accountability around these critical goals.

How AI Ethics Are Being Shaped in Health Care Today

The multitude of use cases for artificial intelligence in health care comes with the clear potential for harm. How will ethical use be determined?

Status of Ethical Standards in Emerging Tech

Emerging tech has potential for grave social harm and great social good. Which way any of it swings depends entirely on the ethical standards serving as its fulcrum. Here’s how that situation sizes up today.

Why You Should Have an AI & Ethics Board

Guidelines are great -- but they need to be enforced. An ethics board is one way to ensure these principles are woven into product development and uses of internal data, according to the chief data officer of ADP.

AI Isn’t Fully Explainable or Ethical (That’s our Challenge)

With businesses often confused about what artificial intelligence is and can do for an organization, the role of defining AI falls to IT and data professionals.

AI Robots Are Here. Are We Ready?

Robots are getting smarter and more intuitive. Can people survive the competition?

ChatGPT: Enterprises Eye Use Cases, Ethicists Remain Concerned

Everyone seems to be testing OpenAI's new AI chatbot with commands and questions. So, InformationWeek asked ChatGPT to write a news story about itself. Enterprises foresee a number of use cases, but ethicists are concerned about how real the responses seem.

Taking Bias to Task

Ex-Googler's Ethical AI Startup Models More Inclusive Approach

Backed by big foundations, ethical AI startup DAIR promises a focus on AI directed by and in service of the many rather than controlled just by a few giant tech companies. How do its goals align with your enterprise's own AI ethics program?

How AI Bias Is Impacting Healthcare

AI bias seeps into algorithms and models that affect clinical and health insurance decisions as well as clinical trials. InformationWeek speaks to experts that discuss how to avoid these discriminatory errors.

The Cost of AI Bias: Lower Revenue, Lost Customers

A survey shows tech leadership's growing concern about AI bias and AI ethics, as negative events impact revenue, customer losses, and more.

How Fighting AI Bias Can Make Fintech Even More Inclusive

Digitized presumptions, encoded by very human creators, can introduce prejudice in new financial technology meant to be more accessible.

I’m Not a Cat: The Human Side of Artificial Intelligence

Unconscious biases will be reflected in the data that feeds your AI and ML algorithms. Here are three simple actions to dismantle unconscious bias in AI.

Engineering Trust in AI: A Human-Centric Approach

Artificial intelligence isn't just about deploying technology. Rather, it requires a concerted effort to understand what people need and the impact of that tech.

AI and Security: Risks and Rules

Generative AI an Emerging Risk as CISOs Shift Cyber Resilience Strategies

Taking a long-term view of GenAI will ensure companies continue to get the benefits while staying on top of its risks.

New Secure AI Development Rules are Historic, But Do They Matter?

18 nations have signed on to the new non-binding 'Guidelines for Secure AI System Development,' but, without enforcement, will it make an impact?

Biden Administration Clamps Down on Agencies’ AI Use

The Administration announced new guidance for federal agencies to bolster their safe use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

EU AI Act Passes: How CIOs Can Prepare

The EU’s AI Act will become the world’s most comprehensive regulatory framework for artificial intelligence. Businesses doing business in the EU will need to comply or face massive penalties.

Weighing the AI Threat By Incident Reports

Yes, artificial intelligence can be a threat. But probably not in the way you most expected.

What Does the New AI Executive Order Mean for Development, Innovation?

The Biden administration releases a broad executive order addressing the risks and opportunities of artificial intelligence.

Can Privacy Professionals Bring Governance to AI Before Regulators?

Training privacy pros to watch for problematic uses of artificial intelligence may get ethics in the mix while the world waits for policymakers to write rules.

5 Pitfalls and Possibilities AI Brings to Cyber Insurance

Policyholders and cyber insurance companies must contend with changes being driven by artificial intelligence.

The Next Generation Will Be the Driving Force Behind AI Regulation

A Swiss educator conducted a workshop with students and AI leaders to develop the Rosenberg AI Charter. Their goals were to urge for prompt, ethical legislation around artificial intelligence. Here’s a glimpse into what they found.

More Newspapers Join the Copyright Battle Against OpenAI, Microsoft

The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft, and now, eight other newspapers are doing the same.

Should Government Be Allowed to Regulate AI?

There's lots of talk these days about regulating AI. But is it really a good idea for the government to get involved?

AI and Security: Best Practices

Best Practices for AI Training Data Protection

As artificial intelligence becomes prevalent, protecting AI training data is more important. Here’s how companies can enhance security to safeguard AI data.

What Will It Take to Adopt Secure by Design Principles?

Plenty of guidance lays the groundwork for secure-by-design software, but there is a lot of work to be done to build a bridge from guidance to adoption.

Risks and Strategies to Use Generative AI in Software Development

What steps should IT leaders take to ensure their developers use generative AI in ways that maintain security and data control?

In the Era of Generative AI, Establish a ‘Risk Mindset’

Software and platforms companies must establish a risk mindset across their entire organization so that every function and employee has the tools and capabilities to detect and mitigate threats.

Prioritizing GenAI Employee Training is Your Best Security Investment

Investing in employee education and training can transform your workforce into the strongest link against security threats.

How to Innovate in a Privacy-Protective Way

Here’s some guidance for businesses looking to prioritize responsible data stewardship while navigating the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

What Is AI TRiSM, and Why Is it Time to Care?

Fearing renegade AI projects in user departments or applications tainted by flawed data, organizations are looking for a bit of structure in their AI initiatives.

Why Enterprises Must Prioritize LLM Data Control

Prioritizing data security is crucial when working with large-language models. Enterprises need to better understand the data control differences between public and private LLMs.

Warts and All, You Still Need AI. Do it Responsibly

Demystifying Responsible AI For Business Leaders

Artificial intelligence is changing the way companies conduct business. Helping business leaders understand how to use AI responsibly will set them up for long-term success.

No Fear, AI is Here: How to Harness AI for Social Good

As tech leaders, we have a choice: Embrace AI to solve critical problems or remain fearful of its capacity to divide us. It’s our duty to champion the former.

The US of AI for Good

This is an opportunity to meet the moment and crystalize a national response to safely, securely, and responsibly harness the promise of artificial intelligence.

How Could AI Be a Tool for Workers?

AI is already reshaping the way we work, and workers want a say in what that means for their future. The risk: unemployment as AI takes over. The reward: AI takes on mundane tasks, freeing employees for more interesting work.

A Path Forward for Agile Learning in an AI World

As developer education and training become more tailored to individual preferences, here's what the future of developer training will look like over the next year, and how AI will play a role in its evolution.

How to Use AI to Inspire IT Team Creativity

Great IT ideas require deep thought and reflection. Artificial intelligence is ready to help, offering a powerful new source of inspiration.

Sustaining Future Workers and Consumers Moves Up in ESG Efforts

Growing fears of future consumer and workforce erosion from soaring automation, AI, and economic challenges drives change.